Accenture PLC Chair and CEO Julie Sweet Sells 9,000 Shares

On November 3, 2023, Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), sold 9,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Accenture PLC over the past year.

Julie Sweet is a prominent figure in the business world, currently serving as the Chair and CEO of Accenture PLC. She has been with the company since 2010, initially serving as the General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer. In 2015, she was appointed as CEO of Accenture's North America business before assuming her current role in 2019. Under her leadership, Accenture has continued to grow and innovate in the professional services sector.

Accenture PLC is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. With clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. The company had a market cap of $196.5 billion as of November 3, 2023.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,339 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of insider selling is reflected in the broader company, with 31 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. In some cases, insider selling may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it can also be a personal decision based on the insider's financial needs or investment strategies. In the case of Accenture PLC, the stock price has remained relatively stable despite the trend of insider selling.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Accenture PLC were trading for $314.68 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 29.07, which is higher than both the industry median of 26.19 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite this, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $314.68 and a GuruFocus Value of $349.74, Accenture PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of Accenture PLC shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.