Solo Brands Inc (DTC) Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales and Net Income Surge

Strong retail sales drive Q3 results, with net sales and net income up 8.0% and 176.7% respectively

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Net sales for Q3 2023 reached $110.3 million, an increase of 8.0% compared to Q3 2022.
  • Net income for the same period was $3.1 million, a significant increase of 176.7% from the previous year.
  • Adjusted net income and EBITDA also saw substantial growth, increasing by 100.7% and 33.0% respectively.
  • For the nine months ended in 2023, net sales and net income rose by 2.8% and 157.2% respectively.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Solo Brands Inc (DTC, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company reported strong performance, with significant increases in net sales and net income compared to the same periods in 2022.

Financial Highlights

For Q3 2023, Solo Brands Inc (DTC, Financial) reported net sales of $110.3 million, up $8.2 million or 8.0% from Q3 2022. Net income for the same period was $3.1 million, a significant increase of $7.1 million or 176.7% from the previous year. Adjusted net income and EBITDA also saw substantial growth, increasing by 100.7% and 33.0% respectively.

For the nine months ended in 2023, the company reported net sales of $329.5 million, up $9.1 million or 2.8% from the same period in 2022. Net income for the same period was $15.5 million, up $42.7 million or 157.2% from the previous year. The company also reported a net cash provided by operating activities of $39.2 million, up $74.5 million or 210.9%.

Company's Commentary

John Merris, Chief Executive Officer of Solo Brands, commented on the results, stating,

We delivered third quarter results exceeding expectations largely driven by strong retail sales. Brand momentum is encouraging as we grow our retailer relationships. Looking ahead at the all-important fourth quarter, we recognize the headwinds consumers are facing. However, we have a lot of exciting, unique and compelling marketing programs to reach new customers, which we believe will stand out from the crowd and drive enthusiasm for our brand. We are well positioned to navigate an uncertain consumer environment given the resilience and strength of our financial model."

Balance Sheet and Full Year 2023 Guidance

As of September 30, 2023, Solo Brands Inc (DTC, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $16.6 million. The company's outstanding borrowings were $75.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility, and $92.5 million under the Term Loan Agreement. The company also reported an inventory of $114.1 million.

For the full year 2023, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $520 to $540 million, with the most likely outcome at the midpoint of that range of $530 million. The company also expects to deliver an Adjusted EBITDA margin of between 17% to 18% for the full year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Solo Brands Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.