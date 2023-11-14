Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company sees strong quarter over quarter growth and robust payer coverage for ZTALMY

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) reported a net loss of $32.972 million for Q3 2023, compared to a net income of $73.290 million in the same period last year.
  • Total revenue for the quarter stood at $7.338 million, a significant increase from $2.340 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased to $140.437 million from $240.551 million at the end of 2022.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) remains focused on advancing its Phase 3 clinical trials in refractory status epilepticus and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Article's Main Image

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS, Financial), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, released its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 7, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $32.972 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $73.290 million in the same period last year. Despite the loss, the company saw strong quarter over quarter growth and robust payer coverage for its product, ZTALMY.

Financial Highlights

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $7.338 million, a significant increase from $2.340 million in Q3 2022. This revenue was generated from product revenue, federal contract revenue, and collaboration revenue. The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased to $140.437 million from $240.551 million at the end of 2022.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS, Financial) reported total expenses of $38.984 million for the quarter, up from $32.439 million in the same period last year. The increase in expenses was primarily due to research and development costs, which amounted to $23.661 million, and selling, general and administrative expenses, which totaled $14.868 million.

Company Performance and Future Plans

Despite the net loss, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS, Financial) remains optimistic about its performance and future prospects. The company's CEO, Dr. Scott Braunstein, stated,

With strong quarter over quarter growth and robust payer coverage one year into the launch of ZTALMY, we continue to demonstrate our unique commercial capabilities in the orphan epilepsy space and are enthused by the opportunity ZTALMY and the ganaxolone franchise represent as an important long-term value driver for Marinus."

The company remains focused on advancing its Phase 3 clinical trials in refractory status epilepticus and tuberous sclerosis complex. Despite a projected delay in the RAISE enrollment, the company is confident in the potential benefits of IV ganaxolone for critically ill RSE patients and sees it as a significant commercial opportunity.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS, Financial) is committed to successfully completing both the RAISE and TrustTSC trials in 2024 and continues to make the necessary investments to prepare for these commercial launches.

Financial Tables

The company's balance sheet shows a decrease in total assets from $259.518 million at the end of 2022 to $200.806 million as of September 30, 2023. Total liabilities also decreased slightly from $143.518 million to $146.269 million over the same period. The company's total stockholders' equity stood at $54.537 million, down from $116.000 million at the end of 2022.

The income statement shows a loss from operations of $31.646 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $30.099 million in Q3 2022. The company reported a net loss per share of common stock (basic and diluted) of $0.61, compared to a net income per share of $1.93 (basic) and $1.89 (diluted) in the same period last year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.