CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) Reports 15% Decrease in Q3 Net Sales and 68% Decrease in Net Income

Company Announces $20 Million Share Repurchase Authorization Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Third quarter net sales decreased 15% to $106 million, net income decreased 68% to $4 million, and adjusted EBITDA decreased 25% to $21 million.
  • For the first nine months, net sales decreased 2%, net income decreased 12%, and adjusted EBITDA decreased 1%.
  • The company updated its 2023 outlook, projecting mid-single digit declines for both net sales and adjusted EBITDA.
  • A $20 million share repurchase authorization was announced.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS, Financial), a leading provider of credit, debit, and prepaid solutions, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company experienced a decline in sales and earnings compared to prior year levels, with net sales decreasing 15% to $105.9 million, net income decreasing 68% to $3.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA decreasing 25% to $21.2 million.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The decline in sales reflects cautious spending and inventory rationalization by certain customers and was also impacted by comparisons with the 2022 third quarter, when the company posted net sales growth of 25%. The company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Scheirman, attributed the decline to cautious customer spending due to a variety of factors, including a focus on managing inventory levels following robust purchases in a challenging supply-chain environment last year.

Financial Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023, net sales decreased 15% year-over-year to $105.9 million. Gross profit decreased 25% to $36.2 million and gross profit margin was 34.1%, compared to 38.9% in the prior year third quarter. Income from operations decreased 45% to $13 million, net income decreased 68% to $3.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA decreased 25% to $21.2 million.

For the first nine months of 2023, net sales decreased 2% year-over-year to $341.7 million. Gross profit decreased 6% to $120.1 million and gross profit margin was 35.1%, compared to 36.7% in the prior year. Income from operations decreased 10% to $51.1 million, net income decreased 12% to $21.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $69.6 million.

Outlook and Share Repurchase Authorization

The company updated its full year outlook for 2023, projecting mid-single digit declines for both net sales and adjusted EBITDA. However, free cash flow is projected to be approximately double the 2022 level. Additionally, the company's Board of Directors approved a $20 million share repurchase authorization, expiring December 31, 2024.

Despite the challenging market conditions, the company believes long-term growth trends for the U.S. card market remain strong, led by consumer card growth, widespread adoption of eco-focused cards, and the ongoing conversion to contactless cards.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CPI Card Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.