Valaris Ltd (VAL) Reports Net Income of $17 Million in Q3 2023

Company's Adjusted EBITDA Rises to $40 Million, Backed by New Contracts and Extensions Worth $465 Million

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Valaris Ltd (VAL) reported a net income of $17 million in Q3 2023, a significant improvement from a net loss of $27 million in Q2 2023.
  • The company's Adjusted EBITDA increased to $40 million from $15 million in the previous quarter.
  • Valaris Ltd (VAL) was awarded new contracts and extensions with an associated contract backlog of approximately $465 million during the third quarter.
  • The company repurchased $85 million of shares during the third quarter and $171 million to date.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 earnings report, revealing a notable improvement in its financial performance. The company reported a net income of $17 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $27 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA also rose to $40 million from $15 million in the previous quarter.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial) reported a revenue efficiency of 94% during the quarter and 97% year to date. The company was recognized by the Center for Offshore Safety with its 2023 Safety Leadership Award for the Valaris Basic Training program. Moreover, the company executed a $400 million add-on to Senior Secured Second Lien Notes to finance the expected exercise of purchase options for newbuild drillships VALARIS DS-13 and DS-14.

Third Quarter Review

Revenues increased to $455 million from $415 million in the second quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to two jackups and one floater commencing contracts during the quarter after not working in the second quarter, as well as an increase in average daily revenue for both the floater and jackup fleets. Contract drilling expense increased to $391 million from $374 million in the second quarter 2023.

Third Quarter Segment Review

Floater revenues increased to $243 million from $227 million in the second quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to VALARIS DS-17 commencing its contract with Equinor offshore Brazil in early September, following its reactivation, as well as an increase in average daily revenue for the rest of the floater fleet during the third quarter.

Jackup revenues increased to $166 million from $145 million in the second quarter 2023. Revenues from the jackup fleet benefited from contract startups for VALARIS 121 and 249, as well as several rigs commencing new contracts at higher day rates.

ARO Drilling revenues increased to $122 million from $118 million in the second quarter 2023 primarily due to more operating days resulting from less out of service time for planned maintenance during the third quarter.

Outlook

Valaris Ltd (VAL, Financial) remains on track to deliver on its 2023 share repurchase target of $200 million. The company's CEO, Anton Dibowitz, expressed confidence in the strength and duration of the upcycle, expecting to deliver meaningfully improved earnings in both 2024 and 2025.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Valaris Ltd for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.