CECO Environmental Corp (CECO) Reports Record Revenue and Raises Full-Year 2023 Outlook

CECO's Q3 2023 results reveal a 38% increase in revenue and a 74% increase in net income

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • CECO Environmental Corp (CECO) reported a 38% increase in revenue to $149.4 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net income for the quarter was $3.3 million, up 74% from the same period last year.
  • The company raised its full-year 2023 outlook and introduced its 2024 guidance.
  • CECO's Q3 2023 results were released on November 7, 2023.
Article's Main Image

CECO Environmental Corp (CECO, Financial), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on November 7, 2023. The company reported a record revenue of $149.4 million, up 38% from the same period last year. Net income also saw a significant increase, up 74% to $3.3 million.

Financial Highlights

CECO's Q3 2023 results showed a strong performance across several key financial metrics. Orders for the quarter were $145.5 million, up 43%, and the company reported a record backlog of $394.0 million, a 42% increase. Gross profit for the quarter was $43.1 million, up 33%, and adjusted EBITDA was $15.1 million, up 64%.

CECO's CEO, Todd Gleason, commented on the results,

Our third quarter results reflect the strong execution our global teams continue to demonstrate as we solve our diverse customers’ critical needs in industrial air, industrial water, and the energy transition. We delivered several impressive records including the highest revenue, gross profit, and cash flow dollars of any quarter in the company’s history."

Financial Outlook

Based on its strong Q3 performance, CECO has raised its full-year 2023 outlook. The company now expects revenue to be between $525 and $550 million, up approximately 25% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $55 and $57 million, up approximately 33% year over year. CECO also introduced its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting revenue to be between $575 and $600 million, up 10% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $65 and $70 million, up approximately 21% year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, CECO had cash and cash equivalents of $47.6 million, up from $45.5 million at the end of 2022. The company's total assets were $600.1 million, up from $504.7 million at the end of 2022. CECO's free cash flow for the quarter was $28.5 million, a significant increase from $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Conclusion

CECO's Q3 2023 results demonstrate a strong financial performance, with record revenue, backlog, gross profit, and cash flow. The company's raised outlook for 2023 and the introduction of its 2024 guidance reflect its confidence in continued growth. These results should be of interest to value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members seeking investment opportunities in environmentally focused, diversified industrial companies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CECO Environmental Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.