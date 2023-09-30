Axogen Inc (AXGN) Reports 12% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Despite a Net Loss of $4.1 Million, the Company Sees Improvement in Emergent Trauma Category and Continued Strength in Scheduled Procedures

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Axogen Inc (AXGN) reported a 12% increase in revenue for Q3 2023, amounting to $41.3 million.
  • The company's net loss for the quarter was $4.1 million, slightly lower than the $4.3 million net loss in Q3 2022.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 80.5%, compared to 83.3% in the same period last year.
  • Axogen Inc (AXGN) ended the quarter with a balance of $38.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and investments.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Axogen Inc (AXGN, Financial), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a 12% increase in revenue, reaching $41.3 million, compared to the same period in 2022. Despite this growth, Axogen Inc (AXGN) reported a net loss of $4.1 million for the quarter, albeit slightly lower than the net loss of $4.3 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

The company's gross margin for the quarter was 80.5%, a decrease from 83.3% in Q3 2022. The adjusted net income was $0.7 million or $0.01 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2022. The adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million, a significant increase from $0.4 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2023, Axogen Inc (AXGN, Financial) had a balance of $38.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and investments, compared to $40.8 million on June 30, 2023. The net change of $2.2 million includes interest and other charges capitalized into the company's new processing facility.

Operational Highlights

In August, Axogen Inc (AXGN, Financial) began processing tissue in its new, state-of-the-art APC facility, which provides up to three times the current capacity and is designed for long-term growth and expansion. The company also launched Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™ nationally in August and expects to launch Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™ in Q1 2024.

The company has exceeded its initial goal of training 20 additional surgical teams on techniques in implant-based Resensation® and now expects to have more than 30 teams trained by the end of this year. Core Accounts totaled 372, an increase of 12% over the prior-year level of 331, and an increase of 7% sequentially. Revenue from Core Accounts now represents approximately 65% of revenue, up from approximately 60% in prior quarters.

Looking Ahead

Management is maintaining full-year 2023 revenue guidance in the range of $154 million to $159 million, representing annual growth of 11% - 15%. The company anticipates that gross margin will be reduced with the continued transition to the new processing facility in the fourth quarter and continues to expect that gross margin for the full year 2023 will be approximately 80%.

Despite the challenges, Axogen Inc (AXGN, Financial) remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives anchored in the strength of its clinical data, innovation, market development, and commercial execution to continue to drive surgeon adoption and growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Axogen Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.