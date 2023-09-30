AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) Reports 6.3% Increase in Q3 Net Revenue Despite Net Loss

Company's cash flow from operations also sees a significant increase year-to-date

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) reports a 6.3% increase in net revenue for Q3 2023, amounting to $804.0 million.
  • The company experienced a net loss of $454.1 million, largely due to a $511.9 million pre-tax write down of goodwill.
  • Year-to-date cash flow from operations increased to $325.4 million, up from $276.9 million in the same period in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA slightly increased by 0.6% to $161.2 million.
Article's Main Image

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO, Financial), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 7, 2023. The company reported an increase in net revenue by 6.3% to $804.0 million, compared to $756.5 million in the same quarter in 2022. However, the company also reported a net loss of $454.1 million, largely due to a $511.9 million pre-tax write down of goodwill.

Financial Performance and Highlights

Despite the net loss, the company's cash flow from operations increased significantly to $325.4 million year-to-date 2023, up from $276.9 million during the same period in 2022. Free cash flow also increased to $76.6 million year-to-date 2023, up from $28.4 million in the same period in 2022. The company's Adjusted EBITDA slightly increased by 0.6% to $161.2 million.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased with the results of the third quarter,” said Richard Barasch, Chairman and Interim CEO of AdaptHealth. “Powered by our sleep products, we generated 6.3% growth over last year, leading to record revenues for the quarter. Equally important, we generated cash flow from operations of $98.8 million and free cash flow of $21.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell short of our expectations largely as a result of unplanned delays in the implementation of the Humana contract. Nevertheless, we believe that the contract will prove to be profitable for AdaptHealth.”

Financial Outlook

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO, Financial) updated its financial guidance for fiscal year 2023, projecting net revenue of $3.160 to $3.185 billion, down from the previous estimate of $3.16 to $3.20 billion. The company also adjusted its EBITDA forecast to $630 to $650 million, down from $650 to $680 million. The projections for total capital expenditures and free cash flow as a percentage of net revenue remained unchanged.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of September 30, 2023, AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO, Financial) reported total assets of $4.725 billion, down from $5.219 billion as of December 31, 2022. The company's total liabilities also decreased to $2.985 billion from $3.061 billion over the same period. The company's total stockholders' equity stood at $1.739 billion, down from $2.157 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AdaptHealth Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.