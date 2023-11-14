LCI Industries Inc (LCII) Reports 15% Decrease in Net Sales and 58% Drop in Net Income for Q3 2023

Company's diversification strategy and operational improvements continue to drive performance amidst challenging macro environment

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • LCI Industries Inc (LCII) reported a 15% year-over-year decrease in net sales, amounting to $1.0 billion in Q3 2023.
  • Net income for the quarter was $26 million, marking a 58% drop compared to the same period last year.
  • EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $79 million, down 34% year-over-year.
  • The company's Aftermarket Segment and Adjacent Industries OEM net sales exceeded 56% of total net sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

LCI Industries Inc (LCII, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings on November 7, 2023. The company reported a 15% year-over-year decrease in net sales, amounting to $1.0 billion. Net income for the quarter was $26 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, marking a 58% drop compared to the same period last year. EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $79 million, down 34% year-over-year.

Financial Highlights

The company's Aftermarket Segment and Adjacent Industries OEM net sales exceeded 56% of total net sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023. LCI Industries also reported a significant inventory reduction of $238 million year-to-date through September 30, 2023. Cash flows from operating activities amounted to $389 million year-to-date, and the company made net repayments of indebtedness of $211 million year-to-date. The company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, totaling $27 million in the third quarter and $80 million year-to-date.

Company's Performance and Strategy

Despite the decrease in net sales and net income, the company's commitment to diversification and operational discipline continues to support its performance in a volatile macro environment. Jason Lippert, LCI Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

The strength we are seeing in our diversified businesses, highlighted by substantial margin expansion in Aftermarket, greatly contributes to the long-term growth and profitability prospects of Lippert, helping us weather challenges far better than if we competed solely in the RV OEM space."

Future Outlook

LCI Industries remains optimistic about its future performance. The company believes that its strong balance sheet, reinforced by the substantial inventory reductions made throughout the year, positions it well to manage through near-term challenges and capture growth opportunities once conditions improve.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LCI Industries Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.