MFA Financial Inc. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Despite a challenging quarter, MFA Financial Inc. continues to generate distributable earnings and execute its business plan

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • MFA Financial Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
  • The company generated distributable earnings in excess of its dividend despite a challenging market environment.
  • MFA Financial Inc. originated over $800 million of loans at an average coupon of approximately 10%.
  • The company's net interest spread increased to 2.17% and its net interest margin to 3.02%.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, MFA Financial Inc. (MFA, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a challenging quarter marked by a nearly 80 basis point climb in the 10-year Treasury yield, the company managed to generate distributable earnings in excess of its dividend and continued to execute its business plan.

Company Performance and Challenges

According to Craig Knutson, MFA’s CEO and President, the third quarter was particularly challenging for fixed-income investors and the mortgage industry due to the spike in interest rates. However, MFA managed to generate distributable earnings in excess of its dividend and continued to execute its business plan. The company originated over $800 million of loans at an average coupon of approximately 10% and purchased $152 million of Agency MBS at some of the widest spreads seen since the 2008 financial crisis. These investments propelled MFA's net interest spread higher to 2.17% and its net interest margin to 3.02%.

“With the 10-year Treasury yield climbing nearly 80 bps, the third quarter was exceptionally challenging for fixed-income investors and particularly for the mortgage industry. While our book value was negatively impacted by the spike in interest rates, we again generated distributable earnings in excess of our dividend and continued to execute our business plan of adding higher-yielding assets while keeping our cost of funds relatively stable. Lima One originated a record $671 million of new loans during the quarter. Overall, we acquired or originated over $800 million of loans at an average coupon of approximately 10%. We also purchased $152 million of Agency MBS at some of the widest spreads seen since the 2008 financial crisis. These investments propelled our net interest spread higher to 2.17% and our net interest margin to 3.02%.” - Craig Knutson, MFA’s CEO and President

Financial Highlights

The company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 show a net equity allocated of $1,849 million and a debt/net equity ratio of 4.3x. The yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.35%, while the average cost of funds was 4.18%, resulting in a net interest rate spread of 2.17%.

Future Outlook

Despite the challenging market conditions, MFA Financial Inc. remains committed to its business plan and continues to focus on strong underwriting, credit performance, and more durable forms of financing. The company also plans to protect its balance sheet from further rate volatility by maintaining a substantial cash position and adding longer duration swaps.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MFA Financial Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.