On November 7, 2023, MFA Financial Inc. (MFA, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a challenging quarter marked by a nearly 80 basis point climb in the 10-year Treasury yield, the company managed to generate distributable earnings in excess of its dividend and continued to execute its business plan.

Company Performance and Challenges

According to Craig Knutson, MFA’s CEO and President, the third quarter was particularly challenging for fixed-income investors and the mortgage industry due to the spike in interest rates. However, MFA managed to generate distributable earnings in excess of its dividend and continued to execute its business plan. The company originated over $800 million of loans at an average coupon of approximately 10% and purchased $152 million of Agency MBS at some of the widest spreads seen since the 2008 financial crisis. These investments propelled MFA's net interest spread higher to 2.17% and its net interest margin to 3.02%.

Financial Highlights

The company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 show a net equity allocated of $1,849 million and a debt/net equity ratio of 4.3x. The yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.35%, while the average cost of funds was 4.18%, resulting in a net interest rate spread of 2.17%.

Future Outlook

Despite the challenging market conditions, MFA Financial Inc. remains committed to its business plan and continues to focus on strong underwriting, credit performance, and more durable forms of financing. The company also plans to protect its balance sheet from further rate volatility by maintaining a substantial cash position and adding longer duration swaps.

