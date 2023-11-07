L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) Reports 11.8% Increase in Q3 2023 Net Sales and 22.2% Rise in Gross Profit

Strong Cash Flow Generation Reduces Net Debt by $16.9 Million

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Third quarter net sales of $145.3 million, up 11.8% year over year.
  • Gross profit of $28.2 million, up 22.2% year over year.
  • Net income of $0.5 million, favorable $2.6 million year over year.
  • Net debt reduced by $16.9 million during the quarter to $68.7 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, L.B. Foster Co (FSTR, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 earnings report, showcasing a significant increase in net sales and gross profit. The company's net sales reached $145.3 million, marking an 11.8% increase year over year. Gross profit also saw a substantial rise, reaching $28.2 million, up 22.2% year over year. The company's net income was favorable by $2.6 million year over year, standing at $0.5 million.

Financial Performance and Highlights

L.B. Foster Co (FSTR, Financial) reported third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million, up 14.2% year over year. The company's strong cash flow generation reduced net debt by $16.9 million during the quarter to $68.7 million at quarter end. The Gross Leverage Ratio improved to 2.0x at quarter end compared to 2.5x last quarter and 3.3x at last year's comparable quarter end.

John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our third quarter results adjusted for non-routine items reflect the continuing favorable impact of our strategic transformation. Net adjusted sales growth for the quarter remained robust at 10.0% year over year with strong organic growth realized across all three segments, led by our Precast Concrete business at 24.2%."

Financial Guidance

The company updated its full year financial guidance to narrow ranges and maintain midpoints for both sales and adjusted EBITDA. The updated net sales guidance ranges from $530,000 to $540,000, and the adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges from $29,000 to $31,000.

Segment Performance

The Rail, Technologies, and Services Segment reported net sales of $86.9 million, up 12.3% over the prior year quarter. The Precast Concrete Products Segment reported net sales of $38.6 million, up 33.9% over the third quarter of 2022. However, the Steel Products and Measurement Segment saw a decrease in net sales by 16.7% compared to the prior year quarter.

L.B. Foster Co (FSTR, Financial) remains optimistic about the growth prospects for its key domestic end markets but is somewhat more cautious on the foreseeable outlook in the U.K. given current conditions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from L.B. Foster Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.