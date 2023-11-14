TPG Inc Reports 29% Year-Over-Year Increase in Fee-Related Earnings for Q3 2023

Company's GAAP net income stands at $15 million with a dividend of $0.48 per share

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • TPG Inc (TPG) completed the acquisition of Angelo Gordon, marking a significant expansion into credit investing and adding complementary real estate capabilities.
  • The company's total assets under management reached $136 billion as of September 30, 2023, and $212 billion on a combined basis with Angelo Gordon.
  • GAAP net income attributable to TPG Inc was $15 million for Q3 2023, with basic net income per share of Class A common stock of $0.14.
  • Fee-Related Earnings for Q3 2023 were $156 million, a 29% increase year-over-year, resulting in a Fee-Related Earnings margin of 49%.
Article's Main Image

TPG Inc (TPG, Financial), a leading global alternative asset management firm, released its unaudited third quarter 2023 results on November 7, 2023. The company reported strong financial results despite a challenging market environment, with fee-related earnings growth of 29% year-over-year to $156 million.

Financial Highlights

TPG Inc's GAAP net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $15 million, with basic net income per share of Class A common stock of $0.14. The company's Fee-Related Earnings for the same period were $156 million, marking a 29% increase year-over-year and resulting in a Fee-Related Earnings margin of 49%. The After-tax Distributable Earnings stood at $196 million (or $0.56 per share of Class A common stock).

Dividend and Acquisition

TPG Inc declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A common stock for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company also completed the acquisition of Angelo Gordon on November 1, 2023, marking a significant expansion into credit investing and adding complementary real estate capabilities.

Assets Under Management

As of September 30, 2023, TPG Inc's total assets under management (AUM) were $136 billion. On a combined basis with Angelo Gordon, the total AUM reached $212 billion. The acquisition of Angelo Gordon, along with the company's differentiated deal flow and strong investment track record, puts TPG Inc in an advantaged position to capitalize on a number of long-term secular trends shaping the alternatives industry today.

CEO Commentary

We delivered strong financial results for the third quarter despite a challenging market environment, with fee-related earnings growth of 29% year-over-year to $156 million,” said Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re pleased to have also closed our acquisition of Angelo Gordon, strengthening our position as a scaled, global alternative asset manager with $212 billion(1) of AUM across a broadly diversified set of strategies. The addition of Angelo Gordon, together with our differentiated deal flow and strong investment track record, puts us in an advantaged position to capitalize on a number of long-term secular trends shaping the alternatives industry today."

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TPG Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.