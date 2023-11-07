AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Despite a decline in market prices for Atlantic salmon, the company continues to see demand for its product and makes progress in international expansion

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) reported a decline in market prices for Atlantic salmon impacting Q3 results, despite exceeding planned output at its Indiana farm.
  • The company is evaluating the cost estimate for the completion of construction of its Ohio farm, with the total project cost now estimated to be in the range of $485 - $495 million.
  • AquaBounty has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Noble Salmon to build and operate a Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) salmon farm in the Republic of Georgia.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $16,767,070 as of September 30, 2023, a significant decrease from $101,638,557 at the end of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB, Financial), a land-based aquaculture company, announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company's Q3 results were impacted by a decline in market prices for Atlantic salmon, although the Indiana farm exceeded its planned output.

Financial Performance and Challenges

AquaBounty reported product revenues of $733,133 for Q3 2023, a slight increase from $653,432 in the same period last year. However, the company's total costs and expenses increased to $6,806,984 from $6,190,042 in Q3 2022, resulting in an operating loss of $6,073,851. The net loss for the quarter was $6,138,113, compared to a net loss of $5,440,127 in Q3 2022.

Ohio Farm Construction Update

The company announced in August that it was evaluating the cost estimate for the completion of construction of its Ohio farm. The new estimate for the total project cost is now in the range of $485 - $495 million, substantially higher than previous ranges. This increase is attributed to the inflationary environment impacting labor and materials costs, particularly concrete and piping.

International Expansion

AquaBounty has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Noble Salmon to build and operate a Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) salmon farm in the Republic of Georgia. This project marks the first instance of AquaBounty executing its strategy to enter additional salmon markets through local partnerships in a capital-lite structure.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, AquaBounty's cash and cash equivalents stood at $16,767,070, a significant decrease from $101,638,557 at the end of 2022. The company's total assets were $192,546,335, while total liabilities were $19,357,232. The company's total stockholders' equity was $173,189,103.

In conclusion, despite facing market challenges, AquaBounty continues to see demand for its product and is making progress in its international expansion efforts. However, the company's financial position has weakened compared to the end of 2022, and it faces significant costs related to the completion of its Ohio farm construction.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AquaBounty Technologies Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.