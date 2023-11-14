Unveiling Amcor PLC (AMCR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Discovering the intrinsic value of Amcor PLC (AMCR), a leading manufacturer of flexible and rigid plastic packaging

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Amcor PLC (AMCR, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 0.55% and a 3-month loss of 6.81%. Despite these losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.65. This leads us to an important question: Is Amcor PLC significantly undervalued? To answer this question, we've conducted a comprehensive valuation analysis. We invite you to read on to gain valuable insights into Amcor PLC's true worth.

Company Introduction

Amcor PLC (AMCR, Financial) is a renowned manufacturer of flexible and rigid plastic packaging. The company provides packaging solutions to a wide range of sectors including food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, medical, household, personal care, and industrials. Operating in more than 40 countries and over 200 locations, Amcor PLC has a strong global presence. The company operates two distinct businesses: flexibles and rigids, with flexibles accounting for about 80% of earnings.

With a current stock price of $9.06, Amcor PLC is significantly undervalued when compared to its GF Value of $13.35. This discrepancy between the stock price and the GF Value paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1721899230882230272.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and its future return could be higher. According to our analysis, Amcor PLC appears to be significantly undervalued with a market cap of $13.10 billion.

Given its undervalued status, the long-term return of Amcor PLC's stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1721899212607647744.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before investing. A good starting point is to look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Amcor PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which ranks worse than 82.93% of 375 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Amcor PLC's financial strength as 4 out of 10, indicating a poor balance sheet.

stock-financials?&symbol=AMCR&type=total_debt?width=560&height=450&t=1699367671

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if the company has demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Companies with high profit margins typically offer better performance potential than those with low profit margins. Amcor PLC has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. The company had revenues of $14.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.65 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 9.42% is better than 72.32% of 383 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Amcor PLC's profitability as fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Our research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Amcor PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 55.34% of 365 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.1%, which ranks better than 61.43% of 350 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. For the past 12 months, Amcor PLC's ROIC is 8.52, and its WACC is 6.89.

stock-financials?&symbol=AMCR&type=roic?width=560&height=450&t=1699367735

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Amcor PLC appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 61.43% of 350 companies in the Packaging & Containers industry. For more details about Amcor PLC's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.