Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Reports 3% Revenue Increase in Q3 2023, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Company also announces 6% growth in Global Rooms Pipeline and returns $550 Million to Shareholders

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) reported a 3% increase in total revenues for Q3 2023, reaching a record $425.6 million.
  • The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $92.0 million, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81.
  • Choice Hotels raised its financial guidance for the full year 2023.
  • The company returned $550 million to shareholders in the last twelve months.
Article's Main Image

Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH, Financial), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, reported its third quarter 2023 results on November 7, 2023. The company recorded a 3% increase in total revenues compared to the same period in 2022, reaching a third quarter record of $425.6 million. Despite one-time items affecting net income and diluted EPS, the company still managed to generate a net income of $92.0 million, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81.

Financial Highlights

Excluding reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, total revenues increased 9% to $219.6 million for Q3 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income, excluding certain items, increased 6% to $92.4 million compared to the same period of 2022, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 17% to $1.82.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Q3 2023 grew to $155.9 million, a third quarter record and a 12% increase compared to the same period of 2022. The company also raised its financial guidance for full-year 2023.

Operational Highlights

Choice Hotels reported a 6% increase in its global rooms pipeline as of September 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2023. The company also expanded its international pipeline, nearly doubling the rooms count from September 30, 2022.

Furthermore, the company executed an average of more than four hotel openings per week, for a total of 159 hotel openings year-to-date through September 30, 2023, a 24% increase compared to the same period of 2022.

Shareholder Returns

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company paid cash dividends of $42.1 million and $54.8 million over the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2023. The company also repurchased 2.5 million shares of common stock for $306.9 million under its stock repurchase program.

Outlook

Choice Hotels has revised its full-year 2023 outlook, with net income expected to be between $259 and $264 million, adjusted net income between $302 and $308 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $535 and $540 million. The company also expects its adjusted diluted EPS to be between $5.95 and $6.03.

In conclusion, Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH, Financial) demonstrated a strong performance in Q3 2023, with increased revenues, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA. The company's raised financial guidance for full-year 2023 indicates optimism for continued growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Choice Hotels International Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.