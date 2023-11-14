Why Coursera Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 11% in a Quarter

Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial), a leading player in the education industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $2.8 billion and a stock price of $18.35, the company's stock price has seen a gain of 11.47% over the past three months as of November 7, 2023. However, over the past week, the stock price has seen a slight loss of 0.11%. According to the GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, Coursera Inc is currently fairly valued with a GF Value of $18.64.

Understanding Coursera Inc

Coursera Inc is an online learning platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions with the goal of providing world-class educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The platform contains a catalog of high-quality content and credentials, content developed by university and industry partners, data and machine learning drive personalized Learning, effective marketing, and skills Benchmarking among others. The company operates through three reporting segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees, with the majority of revenue generated from the Consumer segment.

Profitability Analysis

Despite its impressive stock performance, Coursera Inc's profitability rank stands at a low 1/10 as of September 30, 2023, suggesting that the company's financial health could be better. The company's operating margin is -27.70%, which is better than 12.02% of 258 companies in the same industry. Its ROE is -22.25%, better than 13.36% of 247 companies, while its ROA is -15.73%, better than 10.38% of 260 companies. The company's ROIC is -73.33%, which is better than 2.69% of 260 companies.

Growth Prospects

Despite its low profitability rank, Coursera Inc's growth prospects appear promising. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is -6.90%, which is better than 22.69% of 238 companies in the same industry. Its total revenue growth rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 19.28%, which is better than 82.35% of 34 companies. The company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is -0.60%, which is better than 37.36% of 174 companies.

Top Holders of Coursera Inc's Stock

The top three holders of Coursera Inc's stock are Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio). Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest share with 18,053,679 shares, accounting for 11.98% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 869,900 shares, accounting for 0.58% of the total shares, while Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) holds 246,392 shares, accounting for 0.16% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Coursera Inc operates in a competitive industry with key players such as Graham Holdings Co (GHC, Financial) with a market cap of $2.81 billion, Stride Inc (LRN, Financial) with a market cap of $2.45 billion, and Laureate Education Inc (LAUR, Financial) with a market cap of $2.1 billion. Despite the intense competition, Coursera Inc has managed to hold its own and maintain a strong market position.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coursera Inc's stock performance over the past three months has been impressive, with a gain of 11.47%. Despite its low profitability rank, the company's growth prospects appear promising, with a total revenue growth rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) of 19.28%. However, the company faces stiff competition in the education industry. Investors should keep a close eye on Coursera Inc's financial health and growth prospects to make informed investment decisions.

