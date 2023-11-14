Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Reaffirms Annual Guidance

Net income increases to $80.1 million, up from $68.6 million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) reports Q3 2023 earnings per share of $0.30, up from $0.26 in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $80.1 million, a significant increase from $68.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Revenues for Q3 2023 were $411.3 million, compared to $434.6 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company reaffirms its 2023 financial and growth guidance.
Article's Main Image

Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 7, 2023. The company reported a strong financial performance for the quarter, with net income increasing to $80.1 million from $68.6 million in the same quarter of 2022. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.30, up from $0.26 in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

Revenues for the quarter were $411.3 million, compared to $434.6 million in Q3 2022. The decrease in revenues was attributed to lower purchased gas costs and decreased volume from the regulated water segment, which was offset by additional revenues from regulatory recoveries and increased customer growth from the regulated water segment. Operations and maintenance expenses decreased by 2.9% to $147.0 million for Q3 2023, compared to $151.4 million in Q3 2022.

Segment Performance

Essential's regulated water segment reported revenues of $310.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 3.1% compared to $301.3 million in Q3 2022. The regulated natural gas segment reported revenues of $94.8 million, compared to $119.0 million in Q3 2022. The decrease in revenues for the natural gas segment was primarily due to a 65.0% decrease in purchased gas costs to $14.4 million for the quarter.

Year-to-Date Performance

As of September 30, 2023, Essential reported year-to-date net income of $362.8 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to $350.3 million or $1.33 per share through the same period of 2022. The company reported revenues of $1,574.4 million for the first nine months of 2023, a decrease of 0.5%, compared to $1,582.6 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Dividend and Financing

On October 25, 2023, Essential's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3071 per share of common stock, maintaining its track record of paying a consecutive quarterly cash dividend for more than 78 years. In terms of financing, the company raised approximately $300 million through issuances of common stock at market pricing in August and September 2023.

Outlook

Essential reaffirms its published 2023 guidance, including its long-term guidance. The company remains committed to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, including a substantial reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Essential Utilities Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.