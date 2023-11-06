On November 6, 2023, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1500 shares of CME Group Inc (CME, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 1500 shares and purchased none.

Dennis Suskind is a prominent figure in the financial industry, serving as a director for CME Group Inc. His vast experience and knowledge in the field have been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and growth.

CME Group Inc is a leading global financial market company that provides a platform for buyers and sellers to trade futures contracts and options. The company operates exchanges that offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, and alternative investment products such as weather and real estate.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows, especially considering the overall insider transaction history for CME Group Inc. Over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 14 insider sells. This trend suggests a more bearish sentiment among insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of CME Group Inc were trading for $213.6 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $76.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.34, higher than the industry median of 18.44 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $219.79. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs or a belief that the stock's current price doesn't reflect its intrinsic value. However, it's important for investors to consider the broader context of insider transactions and other key financial indicators before making investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they should be just one factor considered when evaluating the investment potential of a stock.

