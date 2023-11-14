On November 7, 2023, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI, Financial), a global provider of life science reagents and services, disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company faced a substantial revenue decline, reporting quarterly revenue of $66.9 million, a 65% decrease from the same period in the previous year. The net loss for the quarter was $(15.1) million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18%. Maravai also updated its full-year 2023 financial guidance, projecting revenue in the range of $275.0 million to $285.0 million.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The third quarter saw a marked contraction in customer demand, particularly in Nucleic Acid Production, which decreased by 70.7% year-over-year. Biologics Safety Testing revenues also fell by 4.5%. The net loss for the quarter was a stark contrast to the net income of $99.7 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $132.5 million in Q3 2022.

Organizational Realignment and Cost Reductions

Maravai LifeSciences announced a planned cost realignment initiative, including a workforce reduction of approximately 15% (about 100 employees), targeting at least $30 million in annualized cost reductions. The company expects to incur one-time costs of approximately $5.0 million in cash-related severance charges in Q4 2023. CEO Trey Martin emphasized the need to optimize business operations to match current market conditions, stating,

We continue to prioritize our investments in strategic growth areas with long-term potential."

Strategic Partnerships and Industry Recognition

Despite the financial downturn, Maravai LifeSciences secured several strategic partnerships and received industry recognition. Notable achievements include a new partnership with Thermo Fisher, a renewed supply agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, and awards for its Cygnus Technologies and CleanCap® products.

Long-Term Market Outlook

Maravai LifeSciences remains optimistic about the long-term growth potential for mRNA medicines, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. The company believes its serviceable addressable market could double over the next five years and that it is well-positioned to outpace market growth with its differentiated technologies, products, and services.

Updated Financial Guidance for 2023

The updated financial guidance reflects prolonged customer capital conservation efforts and a cautious market outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $55.0 million to $60.0 million, with Adjusted fully diluted EPS ranging from $(0.01) to $0.01 per share.

Maravai LifeSciences will host a conference call to discuss its Q3 2023 financial results and provide further insights into its strategic initiatives and market outlook. The company continues to focus on its role in enabling the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines, despite the current challenges.

For more detailed information about Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI, Financial)'s financial results and strategic initiatives, please visit Maravai's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc for further details.