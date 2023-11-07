PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Results with Net Sales Surging 32%

Company Exceeds Guidance and Raises Full-Year Outlook

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Record third-quarter 2023 net sales of $277.0 million, a 32% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA soared by 80% to $29.3 million, surpassing company guidance.
  • Net income reached $0.5 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $49.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Services segment optimization expected to yield $6.0 million in net cost savings over the next 12 months.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, PetIQ Inc (PETQ, Financial), a leading pet medication and wellness company, announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company reported the highest third-quarter financial results in its history, with net sales increasing by 32% to $277.0 million, significantly above the company's guidance range of $220.0 million to $240.0 million. This performance was driven by robust growth in both the Products and Services segments.

Financial Performance Highlights

The Products segment saw a 36.0% increase in net sales, reaching $239.7 million, while the Services segment grew by 11.5% to $37.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter was up 43.0% to $72.6 million, and gross margin expanded by 200 basis points to 26.2%. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $12.6 million, a substantial increase from $0.8 million in the prior year period, with adjusted EPS at $0.42 compared to $0.03. EBITDA improved by 93.2% to $24.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 10.6%.

Operational and Strategic Developments

PetIQ Inc (PETQ, Financial) also announced a Services segment optimization initiative, which is expected to generate approximately $6.0 million in net cost savings over the next 12 months. The optimization includes the closure of 149 underperforming wellness centers, with 45 already closed in the third quarter and the remaining 104 expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"We believe our Services optimization will be executed swiftly in the fourth quarter of 2023 and result in a significantly stronger, more profitable segment that is better positioned for future growth," said Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman & CEO.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

PetIQ Inc (PETQ, Financial) ended the third quarter with $124.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company generated $50.3 million of cash from operations, driven by increased earnings and working capital benefits. Total debt stood at $447.9 million, and the company's net leverage ratio improved to 2.8x from 4.3x in the prior year period.

Outlook for 2023

With these strong results, PetIQ Inc (PETQ, Financial) is raising its full-year 2023 outlook, now expecting net sales of $1,060 million to $1,080 million and adjusted EBITDA of $99 million to $103 million, representing approximately 16.0% and 30.0% increases respectively, based on the mid-point of the guidance.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results with the executive management team. For further details and to access the webcast, investors and media can visit the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.PetIQ.com.

For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, readers are encouraged to review the financial tables included in the earnings release.

As a leader in pet health and wellness, PetIQ Inc (PETQ, Financial) continues to focus on providing affordable and accessible veterinary products and services, with a commitment to helping pets live their best lives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PetIQ Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.