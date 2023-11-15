Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial) has been experiencing significant market fluctuations, with a daily loss of 14.33% and a 3-month loss of 18.07%. Despite these losses, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.19. This raises an important question: is Sanmina (SANM) modestly undervalued? This valuation analysis aims to answer this question and provide investors with a deeper understanding of the company's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Sanmina Corp is a leading provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, and after-market services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace markets. The company operates in two main segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions, which is primarily focused on printed circuit board assembly, and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. With its primary revenue generated in the United States, China, and Mexico, Sanmina has a global presence.

Currently, Sanmina's stock price stands at $45.24, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $60.67. This comparison suggests that Sanmina may be modestly undervalued. To further explore this possibility, let's delve into a detailed financial assessment of the company.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value.

According to the GF Value, Sanmina is currently modestly undervalued. This conclusion is based on three key factors: historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment factor considering the company's past growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and likely to deliver poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and poised for high future returns. With its current market cap of $2.60 billion, Sanmina's stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

Given this valuation, the long-term return of Sanmina's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

