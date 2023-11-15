FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) Reports Increased Earnings and Revenue Growth in Q3 and Nine-Month 2023 Results

Robust Performance in Asset Management and Mining Royalty Lands Segments Drive Gains

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) announced a significant increase in net income for Q3 2023, reaching $1,259,000 compared to $480,000 in the same period last year.
  • Revenues and operating profit in the Asset Management Segment surged due to full occupancy and the addition of new properties.
  • Mining Royalty Lands Segment reported a notable rise in revenues and operating profit, attributed to increased activity across active locations.
  • Stabilized Joint Venture Segment experienced a slight revenue increase but a decrease in operating profit due to an insurance deductible expense and the sale of a 20% interest in two properties.
Article's Main Image

FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on November 8, 2023. The company reported a substantial increase in net income for the third quarter, with $1,259,000 or $.13 per share, compared to $480,000 or $.05 per share in the same period last year. The nine-month results also showed improvement, with net income reaching $2,422,000 or $.26 per share, up from $1,809,000 or $.19 per share in the prior year.

Performance Highlights

The Asset Management Segment saw a 54.2% increase in total revenues, reaching $1,442,000, and operating profit climbed to $520,000, up from $265,000 in the same quarter last year. This growth was primarily due to full occupancy at certain properties and the addition of new industrial and office space.

The Mining Royalty Lands Segment also performed well, with total revenues of $3,082,000 compared to $2,471,000 in the same period last year. Operating profit in this segment rose to $2,509,000, marking a $509,000 increase from the previous year. The segment's net operating income increased by 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the Stabilized Joint Venture Segment experienced mixed results. While total revenues increased slightly to $5,633,000, operating profit decreased to $840,000, a $66,000 drop from the same period last year. This was partly due to a $100,000 insurance deductible expense and the sale of a 20% interest in two properties to Steuart Investment Company.

Financial Tables Summary

The consolidated statements of income and balance sheets provided by FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH, Financial) reflect the company's solid financial position. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $10,591,000, up from $9,294,000 in the same period last year. For the nine months ended, total revenues were $31,401,000 compared to $27,629,000 in the previous year. The balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, shows total assets of $701,157,000, maintaining a stable position compared to $701,084,000 as of December 31, 2022.

Company Outlook and Strategy

FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH, Financial) has expressed confidence in its assets and the markets in which they operate. The company has adapted its development strategy in response to economic conditions, shifting focus towards less capital-intensive projects like warehouse construction. This strategic move is expected to leverage the company's cash on hand and develop in-demand industrial products.

Additionally, FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH, Financial) has been proactive in repurchasing shares, buying back 36,909 shares at an average cost of $54.19 per share during the first nine months of 2023. The company will continue to prepare for future developments while monitoring interest rates and construction costs.

For further details and insights, investors and interested parties are invited to join the company's conference call on November 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH, Financial) remains committed to its growth strategy and delivering value to its shareholders, as evidenced by the positive results in the third quarter and nine-month earnings report.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FRP Holdings Inc for further details.

