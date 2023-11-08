New York Times Co Reports Growth in Digital Subscriptions and Revenue in Q3 2023

NYT Achieves Over 10 Million Total Subscribers with Strong Digital Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • New York Times Co (NYT) surpasses 10 million total subscribers, driven by digital-only subscriber growth.
  • Digital-only subscription revenues rise by 15.7% year-over-year, contributing to a 9.3% total revenue increase.
  • Operating profit sees a significant 24.6% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2023 reaches $207.6 million, a substantial improvement from $57.2 million in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, New York Times Co (NYT, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report, showcasing a milestone achievement of surpassing 10 million total subscribers, with approximately 210,000 net digital-only subscribers added since the second quarter of 2023. This growth was primarily attributed to the success of the company's bundle and multi-product subscriber additions.

Financial Highlights and Subscriber Growth

The company's digital-only average revenue per user (ARPU) continued its upward trajectory for the fifth consecutive quarter, reaching $9.28. This increase was a result of subscribers transitioning from promotional pricing to higher rates and price hikes for long-standing non-bundle subscribers. The rise in digital subscribers and ARPU contributed to a 15.7% year-over-year growth in subscription revenues from digital products.

Advertising revenues also saw a healthy increase of 6.0% compared to the same period last year, with digital advertising revenues growing by 6.7% due to the strength in core premium display advertising products. Despite these revenue increases, operating costs rose by 7.7% year-over-year, largely due to ongoing investments in journalism and product development.

Profitability and Earnings

Nevertheless, New York Times Co reported a 24.6% year-over-year increase in operating profit, reaching $63.6 million, and a 30.1% increase in adjusted operating profit, which amounted to $89.8 million. These improvements were driven by revenue growth and effective cost management. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $.32, up from $.22 in the previous year, with adjusted diluted EPS growing to $.37 from $.24.

The company's net cash from operating activities for the first nine months of 2023 was reported at $224.1 million, with free cash flow reaching $207.6 million, compared to just $57.2 million in the same period of 2022. This significant increase in free cash flow was partly due to a one-time payment related to The Athletic Media Company stock options in the prior year.

Outlook and Strategic Commentary

Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer of New York Times Co, expressed satisfaction with the third-quarter results, highlighting the company's strategy to become an essential subscription for English-speaking individuals seeking to understand and engage with the world. She noted the strong performance of the multi-product bundle, which includes news, games, cooking, sports, and shopping advice, and its role in enhancing the company's resilience and profitability.

Looking ahead, the company provided guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023, anticipating increases in digital-only subscription revenues and total subscription revenues, with a flat to 2% increase in adjusted operating costs.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, New York Times Co's third-quarter earnings report underscores the company's successful digital transformation and its ability to grow its subscriber base and revenues in a challenging media landscape. The company's focus on high-quality journalism and product development, combined with prudent cost management, positions it well for continued growth and profitability.

For a more detailed analysis of New York Times Co's financials and future prospects, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from New York Times Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.