Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Reports Growth in Q3 2023 Earnings

Utility and Centuri Net Income Rise, Company Increases Full-Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) sees a $19 million increase in Utility earnings and a $4 million increase in Centuri earnings for Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted consolidated net earnings per diluted share reached $0.10, compared to a net loss of $0.05 per diluted share in Q3 2022.
  • Utility segment raises net income guidance to $215 - $225 million and capital expenditures to $720 - $740 million for 2023.
  • Centuri segment reports record third-quarter revenues of $775 million, a 2% increase from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, showcasing a period of strong growth and strategic advancements. Karen Haller, President and CEO, highlighted the company's progress towards becoming a leading natural gas utility, with robust customer growth driving increased utility net income and capital expenditure guidance for 2023. The company also remains focused on the potential separation of its Centuri segment, having confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement for an IPO.

Financial Performance Overview

Southwest Gas reported a significant turnaround in its third-quarter performance, with consolidated net earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, a stark improvement from the consolidated net loss of $0.18 per diluted share in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted for non-recurring items, the company's adjusted consolidated net earnings were $0.10 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted consolidated net loss of $0.05 per diluted share in Q3 2022.

Utility Segment Growth

The natural gas distribution segment saw a reduction in its seasonal net loss to $3.3 million in Q3 2023, down from a loss of $22.2 million in Q3 2022. This improvement was attributed to a $21 million increase in operating margin, driven by regulatory account balance recoveries, system investments, and customer growth. The company also benefited from a $12.9 million increase in other income, primarily due to higher interest income on deferred purchased gas cost balances and lower non-service components of pension costs.

Centuri Segment Performance

Centuri's utility infrastructure services segment reported net income of $18 million, up from $14 million in the prior year's quarter. This was largely due to a $45 million increase in offshore wind revenues and an $11 million increase in electric infrastructure services revenues. The segment also achieved record third-quarter revenues of $775 million and a 38% increase in adjusted EBITDA over the same twelve-month period of the previous year.

Capital Expenditure and Guidance Updates

Southwest Gas has raised its 2023 net income guidance for the utility segment to $215 - $225 million, assuming $3 - $5 million of COLI earnings. Capital expenditures guidance for 2023 has also been increased to $720 - $740 million, primarily due to higher-than-expected customer growth and system improvements. The utility segment anticipates a 5% - 7% compound annual growth rate in its 3-year utility rate base.

Centuri Separation and Future Outlook

The company is actively pursuing the separation of Centuri, with a confidential draft registration statement submitted for an IPO. The separation process is subject to market conditions, SEC review, and board approval. Southwest Gas is evaluating the best approach for the separation, including a potential tax-free spin-off.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX, Financial) will host a conference call to further discuss the third-quarter results and provide additional insights into the company's performance and strategic initiatives.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, please visit Southwest Gas Holdings Inc's Investor Relations.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.