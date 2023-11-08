Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) Reports Mixed Q3 2023 Results Amid Acquisition Process

Revenue Declines as Company Focuses on Strategic IT Solutions and Services

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • CTG's revenue decreased by 4.9% year-over-year to $71.3 million in Q3 2023.
  • Gross margin improved significantly by 300 basis points from the prior year to 27.3%.
  • The company reported a net loss of $0.9 million, with a net margin of (1.2)%.
  • CTG and Cegeka are working towards regulatory approval for the acquisition, expected to close on December 13, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Computer Task Group Inc (CTG, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue to $71.3 million, down 4.9% from the same period last year, primarily due to strategic disengagement from non-strategic technology services business. Despite the revenue decline, CTG achieved a gross margin improvement to 27.3%, marking a 300 basis point increase from the prior year.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

CTG faced a challenging macroeconomic environment, including high inflation and a softening demand for IT services. Despite these headwinds, the company's IT Solutions and Services segments now represent 87% of total revenue, the highest level to date, reflecting CTG's strategic shift towards more solutions and services-based business. The company's GAAP operating margin was negative at (0.8)% in the third quarter, while the non-GAAP operating margin stood at 3.7%. The net loss for the quarter was ($0.9) million, translating to a net margin of (1.2)%.

Segment Performance and Strategic Focus

CTG's IT Solutions and Services segment in North America reported a 24.0% increase in revenue, while Europe's segment saw a 9.7% increase. The Non-Strategic Technology Services segment continued its planned disengagement, consistent with the company's long-term strategy, resulting in a 55.1% revenue decline. CTG's focus remains on becoming a global provider of digital IT solutions, growing organically and through acquisitions, and improving its margin profile by shifting business mix.

Acquisition by Cegeka and Future Outlook

CTG President and CEO, Filip Gydé, expressed confidence in the acquisition by Cegeka, stating,

We are pleased to have entered into this transaction with Cegeka, and we are working diligently with them through the regulatory approval processes to complete the sale."
The acquisition is expected to enable CTG to accelerate the provision of digital transformation services to clients. However, due to the ongoing acquisition process and the uncertain macroeconomic environment, CTG is not providing full-year guidance for 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

CTG ended the quarter with $24.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and generated $2.8 million in net cash from operations for the year. The company has no outstanding debt on its revolving line of credit facility or any other long-term debt, maintaining a solid financial position.

While CTG is not hosting an earnings call due to the pending acquisition, the company continues to post news and important information on its website. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to visit www.ctg.com for updates.

For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, readers can refer to the financial tables included in the earnings release.

Computer Task Group Inc (CTG, Financial) remains committed to its strategy of digital transformation and is poised for the next phase of growth pending the completion of its acquisition by Cegeka.

- END -

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Computer Task Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.