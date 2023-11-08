Steel Connect Inc (STCN) Reports Significant Increase in Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023

Financial Highlights Reflect Strong Earnings Amidst Revenue Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q4 net income from continuing operations soared to $8.1 million, up from $2.9 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 increased to $10.6 million, a significant rise from $4.7 million in the prior year.
  • Fiscal Year 2023 net income attributable to common stockholders turned positive at $13.5 million, recovering from a net loss of $13.1 million in the prior year.
  • Despite a decrease in net revenue, the company achieved a substantial improvement in profitability metrics.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Steel Connect Inc (STCN, Financial) released its earnings report for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2023. The company witnessed a remarkable increase in profitability, with net income from continuing operations for Q4 jumping to $8.1 million from $2.9 million in the previous year. This performance was echoed in the fiscal year results, where net income attributable to common stockholders turned around from a net loss of $13.1 million to a gain of $13.5 million.

Financial Performance Overview

Steel Connect Inc (STCN, Financial) reported a decrease in net revenue from continuing operations for the fourth quarter, totaling $40.8 million compared to $53.0 million in the prior year. The full fiscal year also saw a decline in net revenue to $189.1 million from $203.3 million. Despite the revenue challenges, the company significantly improved its profitability. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $10.6 million, a substantial increase from $4.7 million in the prior year. For the fiscal year, Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $27.7 million from $8.0 million.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

The company's gross profit margin improved in both the fourth quarter and the fiscal year, with a notable increase from 22.6% to 27.1% in Q4. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, contributing to the improved bottom line. The balance sheet reflects a strong cash position, with cash and cash equivalents reported at $121.4 million as of July 31, 2023.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Steel Connect Inc (STCN, Financial) completed a reverse/forward stock split on June 21, 2023, and disposed of all its interest in Aerojet common stock, resulting in net proceeds of $207.8 million. The company also reported a net cash provided by operating activities of $8.5 million for the quarter and $17.5 million used for the fiscal year.

Analysis of Company's Performance

The company's performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 demonstrates a strong ability to manage costs and improve operational efficiency, leading to increased profitability despite lower revenues. The strategic disposal of Aerojet common stock and the reverse/forward stock split are indicative of management's proactive approach to capital structure optimization and shareholder value enhancement.

Steel Connect Inc (STCN, Financial) has shown resilience in a challenging market environment, with its end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider subsidiary, ModusLink Corporation, continuing to serve key markets effectively. The company's focus on improving speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality, and service remains a cornerstone of its strategy.

For a more detailed analysis and financial tables, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings report on the company's website or SEC filings.

Investors seeking further information can contact Jennifer Golembeske at 914-461-1276 or [email protected].

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Steel Connect Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.