Global Indemnity Group LLC Reports Mixed Q3 2023 Results with Net Income Rising Year-to-Date

GBLI Sees Net Income Growth in Nine Months but Experiences a Quarterly Decline

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • GBLI reports a net income of $19.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a rebound from a net loss in the same period of 2022.
  • Third-quarter net income available to shareholders fell to $7.6 million from $23.6 million in the corresponding period in 2022.
  • Combined ratio for the quarter slightly worsened to 99.7% compared to 97.2% in Q3 2022, indicating a slight decrease in underwriting profitability.
  • Book value per share increased to $46.27 as of September 30, 2023, from $44.87 at the end of 2022.
Article's Main Image

Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on November 8, 2023, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company saw a year-to-date net income available to shareholders of $19.2 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $3.5 million in the same period last year. However, the third-quarter net income decreased to $7.6 million from $23.6 million year-over-year.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

GBLI's gross written premiums for the third quarter stood at $98.9 million, a decrease from $175.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Net written premiums also declined to $95.6 million from $142.8 million. The company's net earned premiums were $111.7 million for the quarter, down from $153.6 million in Q3 2022. The combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, deteriorated slightly to 99.7% from 97.2% in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet Strength

GBLI's book value per share showed a positive trend, increasing to $46.27 as of September 30, 2023, from $44.87 at the end of 2022. Shareholders' equity stood at $630.7 million, a slight increase from $626.2 million at the end of the previous year. Cash and invested assets totaled $1,366.8 million, reflecting a stable financial position.

Segment Performance

The Commercial Specialty segment experienced a decrease in gross and net written premiums, primarily due to the non-renewal of a restaurant book of business and the non-renewal of underperforming business, partially offset by increased pricing. The Reinsurance Operations segment also saw a significant decrease in premiums due to the non-renewal of a casualty treaty. Exited Lines showed a dramatic decline in premiums, mainly due to the sale of certain business lines.

Analysis of Company Performance

GBLI's performance in the third quarter of 2023 reflects a challenging environment, with a decrease in net income for the quarter but an overall improvement year-to-date. The company's strategic decisions, such as non-renewing certain lines of business, have impacted premium volumes but may contribute to improved underwriting results in the long term. The slight increase in the combined ratio indicates a marginal decrease in underwriting profitability, which will be an area to monitor in future quarters.

For detailed financial tables and further information on GBLI's performance, please refer to the full earnings release.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in following GBLI's financial journey can find comprehensive coverage and analysis on GuruFocus.com, where we provide the insights needed to make informed investment decisions.

Note: The information provided in this summary is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Please consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Global Indemnity Group LLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.