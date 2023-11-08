Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) Reports 34% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Company Maintains Steady Operating Expenses While Achieving Record Revenue

Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenue reached $25.2 million, marking a 34% increase year-over-year.
  • Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) reiterates its full-year 2023 revenue guidance of $95-98 million.
  • Operating expenses kept steady as the company progresses towards positive cash flow.
  • Net loss narrowed to $12.9 million in Q3 2023 from $17.9 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA, Financial), a leader in spatial biology, announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company reported a record revenue of $25.2 million for the quarter, demonstrating a significant 34% growth compared to the same period last year. This performance underscores Akoya's continued momentum in the spatial biology market and its ability to maintain operating expenses, paving the way towards achieving positive cash flow.

Financial Performance Overview

Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA, Financial) has shown a robust financial performance in Q3 2023, with product revenue contributing $18.0 million and service and other revenue adding $7.2 million to the total revenue. The company's gross profit for the quarter stood at $15.3 million, compared to $10.9 million in Q3 2022. Despite the increase in revenue, Akoya managed to keep its operating expenses in check, totaling $26.8 million for the quarter, which is slightly lower than the $27.6 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The balance sheet of Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA, Financial) remains solid with cash and cash equivalents of $78.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The company's total assets amounted to $177.2 million, with a slight increase from $176.0 million at the end of 2022. Total liabilities stood at $115.3 million, while stockholders' equity increased to $61.9 million, indicating a healthy financial position.

Income Statement Details

The consolidated statements of operations reveal that the cost of goods sold was $9.9 million for the quarter, resulting in a gross margin that reflects the company's efficiency in managing production costs. The net loss for Q3 2023 was $12.9 million, or $0.26 per share, which is an improvement from the net loss of $17.9 million, or $0.47 per share, in Q3 2022.

Management Commentary

"Akoya delivered strong financial performance in the third quarter with another record revenue quarter while maintaining operating expenses at a steady or reduced level, solidifying the path towards achieving positive cash flow," said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya Biosciences.

The CEO's statement reflects confidence in the company's strategic positioning and its initiatives to improve workflow throughput and expand its product offerings.

2023 Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA, Financial) remains confident in its financial outlook for the full year 2023, reiterating the expected revenue range of $95-98 million. This guidance is based on the company's current plans and initiatives, which aim to further solidify its market position in spatial biology.

For investors and analysts seeking more detailed information, Akoya will host a conference call to discuss the Q3 2023 financial results. Additionally, the webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website.

Overall, Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2023, with significant revenue growth and effective cost management. The company's strategic initiatives and steady progress towards positive cash flow position it favorably for continued success in the spatial biology market.

For comprehensive financial analysis and the latest updates on Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA, Financial), visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Akoya Biosciences Inc for further details.

