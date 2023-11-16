KORU Medical Systems Inc (KRMD) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Updates Full Year Outlook

Challenges in Novel Therapies and Domestic Core Markets Lead to Revised Full Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q3 2023 net revenue decreased by 9.8% year-over-year to $7.0 million.
  • Gross margin improved to 62.0%, reflecting increased manufacturing efficiencies.
  • Full year 2023 net revenue guidance revised to $28.0 to $28.5 million, with reaffirmed gross margin guidance.
  • Company ends the quarter with a strong cash position of $10.8 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, KORU Medical Systems Inc (KRMD, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, alongside updates to its full year 2023 outlook. The company, a leader in the development and commercialization of specialty infusion solutions, experienced a 10% decline in net revenue compared to the previous year, totaling $7.0 million for the quarter. This decrease was primarily attributed to a significant drop in Novel Therapies net revenue and a slight decline in Domestic Core net revenue.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's Novel Therapies net revenue suffered a 78.7% decrease, largely due to a substantial clinical trial order in the prior year and the timing of collaborations. Domestic Core net revenue saw a 2.1% decline, partly due to a prior year backorder clearance. Despite these challenges, KORU Medical improved its gross margin to 62.0%, a notable increase from the previous year, driven by enhanced manufacturing efficiencies.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Focus

President and CEO Linda Tharby commented on the quarter's performance, stating,

Our third quarter revenues were impacted by our Novel Therapies business due to the timing of collaborations and by our Domestic Core business, which saw lower than anticipated growth in the underlying market. We progressed several initiatives in the quarter aimed at growing our top-line, including expanding our Novel Therapies collaborations, outperforming the U.S. subcutaneous immunoglobulin market, advancing our geographic expansion efforts, and gaining a new 510(k) clearance for a prefilled syringe indication."
Tharby also emphasized the company's strategic operational expense discipline and confidence in their plan to capitalize on upcoming catalysts and market expansion.

Revised Full Year 2023 Outlook

Reflecting slower anticipated growth in the U.S. subcutaneous immunoglobulin market and the timing of Novel Therapies collaboration wins, KORU Medical has revised its full year 2023 net revenue guidance to $28.0 to $28.5 million, down from the previous forecast of $31.0 to $32.5 million. The company reaffirmed its gross margin guidance between 58%-60% for the full year, with a planned Q4 exit between 60%-62%. Additionally, the year-end cash balance guidance has been increased to greater than $10.5 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, KORU Medical reported cash and cash equivalents of $10.8 million. The balance sheet also reflected a net loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, which included a tax benefit of $0.3 million. The company's strong cash position and disciplined expense management are expected to support its strategic initiatives moving forward.

KORU Medical's financial statements, including the balance sheets, statements of operations, and statements of cash flows, provide a detailed breakdown of the company's financial position and performance. The company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update.

For more detailed information on KORU Medical Systems Inc's financial results and the full earnings release, please visit www.korumedical.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from KORU Medical Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.