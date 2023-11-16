Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial), known for its Instacart platform, has released its Q3 earnings report, revealing a complex financial landscape shaped by both growth and challenges. The company, focused on revolutionizing the grocery industry through technology, reported a 6% year-over-year increase in GTV to $7,494 million and a 4% rise in orders to 66.2 million. This performance indicates a continued improvement compared to growth in the previous two quarters.

The earnings report, filed on November 8, 2023, also highlighted a 14% year-over-year growth in total revenue and a 16% increase in GAAP gross profit. However, the company faced a substantial GAAP net loss of $2.0 billion, largely attributed to $2.6 billion in stock-based compensation expenses related to the IPO. Despite this, Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial) achieved a remarkable 120% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $163 million.

Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial) holds a strong position as a leader in online grocery, with a broad and deep retailer integration, high-quality order experience, and consistent positive unit economics. The company's CEO, Fidji Simo, emphasized the commitment to driving profitable growth and investing in talent, technology, and products to generate value for consumers, retailers, brands, shoppers, and shareholders.

Despite facing macroeconomic factors such as the end of COVID-19 tailwinds, reduced government aid, high interest rates, and persistent inflation, the company remains confident in its long-term view on online grocery adoption and competitive advantages. Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial) is focused on expanding its capabilities and services across Selection, Affordability, Quality, and Convenience to reaccelerate growth and further solidify its market leadership.

The company's financial outlook for Q4’23 anticipates GTV growth to remain in the 5-6% range, with adjusted EBITDA expected to expand both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. For the full year 2023, Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial) projects mid-single digit year-over-year GTV growth and a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to 2022.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should note that while Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial) is navigating a challenging economic environment, its strategic investments and focus on efficiency are yielding positive adjusted EBITDA growth. The company's commitment to innovation and market leadership in the online grocery space presents a compelling narrative for those considering long-term investment opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Maplebear Inc for further details.