Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Progress in Vaccine Development

Advancements in COVID-19 and Cancer Vaccine Programs Amid Increased R&D Spending

Summary
  • Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) prepares for Phase 2b study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with BARDA contract valued at up to $433.0 million.
  • Preliminary data from Phase 2 study of personalized cancer vaccine GRANITE expected in Q1 2024; IND cleared for Phase 1 study of SLATE-KRAS in collaboration with NCI.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $32.8 million in Q3 2023, up from $26.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash totaled $90.5 million as of September 30, 2023.
On November 8, 2023, Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS, Financial), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, along with updates on its corporate and clinical developments. The company is focused on developing potent vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer, with significant advancements in its COVID-19 and cancer vaccine programs.

Corporate and Clinical Program Highlights

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS, Financial) reported progress in its vaccine development programs, including the preparation for a Phase 2b study to evaluate its self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) COVID-19 vaccine candidate. This study is supported by a BARDA contract potentially worth $433.0 million. The company's personalized cancer vaccine, GRANITE, is expected to deliver preliminary data from its Phase 2 study in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, an IND for a Phase 1 study of the SLATE-KRAS "off-the-shelf" cancer vaccine has been cleared, marking a significant step forward in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Financial Performance

The company's cash reserves, including cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash, stood at $90.5 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease from $185.2 million at the end of 2022. Research and development expenses rose to $32.8 million in the third quarter, up from $26.4 million in the same period last year, reflecting increased investment in clinical trials and other related expenses. General and administrative expenses also saw a rise to $7.4 million, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year's quarter. Collaboration, license, and grant revenues were reported at $1.6 million, a decrease from $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Tables Summary

The condensed consolidated balance sheets show a decrease in total assets from $240.7 million as of December 31, 2022, to $187.2 million as of September 30, 2023. The condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss indicate a net loss of $38.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $29.9 million for the same period in 2022. The comprehensive loss for the quarter was $38.4 million.

Analysis and Outlook

The financial results of Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS, Financial) reflect its commitment to advancing its vaccine platforms, with significant investments in research and development. The increase in R&D expenses is indicative of the company's efforts to progress its clinical trials and prepare for upcoming studies. The decrease in cash reserves highlights the capital-intensive nature of the biotech industry, especially for clinical-stage companies like Gritstone. The anticipated data from the GRANITE study and the initiation of the Phase 2b COVID-19 vaccine study are critical milestones that investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring.

For more detailed information on Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS, Financial)'s financial results and ongoing clinical programs, please visit www.gritstonebio.com.

As cancer and infectious diseases continue to challenge human health across the globe, we at Gritstone continue advancing our vision to deliver more potent and durable vaccines," said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Gritstone bio.

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS, Financial) remains focused on its mission to develop potent vaccines, with the next quarters poised to be pivotal as the company anticipates key data releases and progresses with its clinical trials.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gritstone Bio Inc for further details.

