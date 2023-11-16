Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operational Updates

Advancements in Clinical Trials and AI Platform Highlighted Amid Financial Discipline

Summary
  • Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) progresses with clinical trials for cancer therapies and advances in AI-driven drug development.
  • Financial discipline emphasized with a cash runway into at least Q3 of 2025, backed by approximately $45 million in cash and securities.
  • Operational highlights include IND clearance for LP-284, dosing of initial patient in LP-184 Phase 1 trial, and progression of LP-300 Harmonic clinical trial.
  • Company's RADR® AI platform continues to evolve, enhancing the prediction of drug-cancer interactions and development of ADCs.
Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN, Financial), a pioneering artificial intelligence company in the field of cancer therapy development, released its third-quarter financial results on November 8, 2023. The company reported significant progress in its clinical programs, including the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial for LP-284 and the dosing of the initial patient in the LP-184 clinical trial. The LP-300 Harmonic clinical trial also moved forward, focusing on enrollment in East Asian countries and expanding clinical trial sites in the US.

Operational Highlights and Clinical Advancements

Lantern Pharma's operational highlights reflect a commitment to advancing cancer treatment. The company received IND clearance from the FDA for LP-284, a trial for non-Hodgkins lymphomas, and dosed the initial patient in the LP-184 trial for advanced solid tumors. The LP-300 Harmonic clinical trial is enrolling patients, particularly in regions with high incidences of lung cancer in never-smokers. Additionally, Lantern Pharma is developing a novel cryptophycin-based ADC, with initial data expected in January 2024. The company's AI platform, RADR®, has been further developed to streamline ADC development and predict drug combinations with approved checkpoint inhibitors.

Financial Discipline and Cash Runway

The company's financial discipline has been a cornerstone of its strategy, with approximately $45 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023. This positions Lantern Pharma with a cash runway that extends into at least the third quarter of 2025. CEO Panna Sharma highlighted the cost-effectiveness of the company's drug development process, stating:

"Our RADR® AI platform is revolutionizing the way we understand and predict drug-cancer interactions, enabling us to advance our newly developed drug programs from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2 to 3 years and at a cost of roughly $1 to 2.5 million per program - a milestone unheard of in the realm of oncology drug discovery."

Market Potential and Future Prospects

Lantern Pharma's pipeline, powered by AI, targets a combined annual market potential of over $15 billion USD. The company's lead development programs include a Phase 2 clinical program and multiple Phase 1 clinical trials. Lantern Pharma's subsidiary, Starlight Therapeutics, focuses on CNS and brain cancers, with a significant market potential for LP-184's target indications estimated at approximately $11+ billion globally.

For more detailed information on Lantern Pharma Inc's third-quarter financial results and operational updates, please visit Lantern Pharma's investor relations page.

Investors and interested parties are invited to attend the earnings call and webinar, details of which can be found on the company's investor relations website. The presentation materials and a replay of the webinar will also be available at the same location.

Lantern Pharma continues to leverage its RADR® AI platform to streamline oncology drug discovery and development, aiming to provide life-changing therapies to cancer patients worldwide. With a disciplined financial approach and innovative clinical advancements, Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN, Financial) is poised to make significant strides in the fight against cancer.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lantern Pharma Inc for further details.

