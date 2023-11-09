GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Faces Net Loss in Q3 2023 Despite Revenue Growth and Strategic Progress

Adjusted Revenue Sees Slight Increase as Company Navigates Restructuring Plan

Summary
  • GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) reports a 4% decrease in revenue to $180.0 million in Q3 2023, with a net loss of $38.5 million.
  • Adjusted Revenue, excluding a $10.0 million contract termination payment, grew 1% to $190.0 million.
  • Prescription transactions revenue increased by 3%, while pharma manufacturer solutions revenue declined by 35%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities rose significantly to $60.3 million.
On November 9, 2023, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, revealing a mix of challenges and strategic advancements. The company, a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, reported a 4% decrease in revenue to $180.0 million compared to the same period last year. This decline was primarily due to a $10.0 million contract termination payment, which was recognized as a reduction of revenue. However, when excluding this payment, Adjusted Revenue saw a slight increase of 1% to $190.0 million.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's net loss for the quarter was $38.5 million, with a net loss margin of 21.4%. This was an improvement from the net loss of $41.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted Net Income stood at $25.5 million, with an Adjusted Net Income Margin of 13.4%. Adjusted EBITDA was $53.5 million, marking a slight increase from $52.0 million in the prior year, and the Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved to 28.1%.

Revenue Streams and Operational Highlights

Prescription transactions revenue, which increased by 3% to $135.4 million, was primarily driven by a 5% increase in Monthly Active Consumers, although this was partially offset by lower fees per transaction. Pharma manufacturer solutions revenue saw a significant decrease of 35% to $15.9 million, largely due to the aforementioned contract termination payment. Subscription revenue also declined by 12% to $23.2 million, mainly due to a decrease in the number of subscription plans.

Despite these challenges, GoodRx highlighted its operational progress, including the engagement of over 550,000 prescribers through Provider Mode and exiting the quarter with over 7 million consumers of prescription-related offerings. Interim CEO Scott Wagner commented on the company's efforts to rebuild momentum, stating,

We achieved an important milestone with year-over-year Adjusted Revenue growth, while strengthening and expanding our retail pharmacy relationships."

Costs and Expenses

Cost of revenues increased by 8% to $18.7 million, or 10% of revenue, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related costs arising from the Restructuring Plan. Sales and marketing expenses also rose by 6% to $91.6 million, or 51% of revenue, driven by an increase in payroll and related costs. However, general and administrative expenses decreased by 29% to $35.3 million, or 20% of revenue.

Capital Allocation and Future Guidance

GoodRx's capital allocation strategy remains disciplined, with a focus on investing for profitable growth, paying down debt, share repurchases, and strategic M&A. The company repurchased $7.7 million in shares of Class A common stock during the quarter. For the fourth quarter and full year 2023, management anticipates revenue and Adjusted Revenue in the range of $188 million to $194 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the mid-to-high twenty-percent range.

GoodRx's CFO Karsten Voermann provided further insights into the company's outlook, stating,

While we are continuing to refine our views on 2024, we feel good about the business growing next year at a roughly similar rate to the growth rate implied in the 4Q23 guide."

In conclusion, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX, Financial) is navigating through a period of restructuring with a focus on long-term growth. While facing a net loss in Q3 2023, the company's strategic initiatives and disciplined capital allocation approach provide a foundation for future progress. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely as GoodRx continues to adapt and evolve in the dynamic healthcare savings landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from GoodRx Holdings Inc for further details.

