Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB) Q3 2023 Earnings Report Summary

Organic Growth Amidst Macro Challenges; Full-Year Revenue Outlook Adjusted

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q3 2023 total revenue reached $48.0 million, marking a 19% year-over-year increase.
  • Organic revenue growth was modest at 2%, with total organic revenue at $41.2 million.
  • Full-year revenue forecast adjusted to $188 million to $192 million, representing a 15% to 17% growth over the previous year.
  • Continued focus on strategic pillars: instruments, applications, bioinformatics, and clinical.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company reported a total revenue of $48.0 million, a 19% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth includes approximately $6.8 million from the product line acquired from Luminex. Excluding acquisition-related revenue, organic revenue saw a modest increase of 2% year-over-year, totaling $41.2 million.

Financial Performance and Challenges

CTKB's growth in the third quarter was primarily driven by its reagent portfolio and services, which are expected to be key growth drivers moving forward. However, the company faced extended sales cycles and order delays, which are anticipated to continue into the fourth quarter. As a result, full-year revenue from the organic business is expected to be approximately flat compared to the previous year, with an additional $25 million to $30 million in revenue contributions from the Luminex acquisition.

Strategic Pillars and Product Development

CTKB remains committed to its four strategic pillars: instruments, applications, bioinformatics, and clinical. The company placed 119 instruments from its organic portfolio in Q3, resulting in an installed base of 1,997 Cytek instruments. The reagents and kits segment continues to perform strongly, and the company is set to launch Cytek Orion, a new smart cocktail reagent mixer, in Q4. The Cytek Cloud platform is also gaining traction, with more than 2 users per installed Cytek instrument on average.

Financial Details

Gross profit for Q3 2023 was $27.2 million, a slight increase from the previous year's $26.9 million, with a gross profit margin of 57%. Operating expenses rose to $33.6 million, a 32% increase from Q3 2022, primarily due to increased headcount and related expenses. The net loss after tax for Q3 2023 was $6.5 million, compared to a net income of $1.6 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $3.7 million, although lower than the $7.3 million in Q3 2022.

Outlook and Analyst Engagement

CTKB has adjusted its full-year revenue outlook to $188 million to $192 million, with organic revenue expected to be flat and contributions from the Luminex acquisition estimated between $25 million to $30 million. The company continues to monitor global market conditions and is focused on improving operational efficiencies. CTKB is also actively engaging with analysts and investors through various flow cytometry events and encourages participation to gain insights into the company's technology and user experiences.

In conclusion, Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB, Financial) is navigating a challenging macroeconomic landscape with a focus on strategic growth areas and operational efficiency. The company's commitment to innovation and market leadership in flow cytometry remains strong, as evidenced by its continued investment in product development and customer engagement.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cytek Biosciences Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.