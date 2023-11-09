Tapestry Inc (TPR) Reports Record First Quarter Revenue and EPS Growth

Robust Performance Despite Economic Headwinds

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Record first quarter revenue of over $1.5 billion, marking year-over-year growth.
  • Gross margin increased by 250 basis points compared to the previous year.
  • Diluted EPS rose to $0.84 on a reported basis, a 6% increase from last year.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS reached $0.93, an 18% increase, surpassing expectations.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Tapestry Inc (TPR, Financial), the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, announced its earnings for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company delivered a record first quarter revenue exceeding $1.5 billion, demonstrating growth from the prior year and achieving a gross margin increase of 250 basis points. Diluted EPS on a reported basis was $0.84, up by 6% compared to last year, and $0.93 on a non-GAAP basis, up by 18%, exceeding expectations.

Financial and Strategic Highlights

Tapestry Inc (TPR, Financial) continued to advance its strategic priorities, building lasting customer relationships and driving global growth. The company acquired over 1.2 million new customers in North America, with approximately half belonging to the Gen Z and Millennial demographics. International revenue grew by 7% at constant currency, with notable gains in Japan and Greater China. North America revenue remained approximately in line with the prior year, despite a challenging consumer demand environment.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Summary

Net sales for the quarter totaled $1.51 billion, with a slight increase over the prior year. Gross profit reached $1.10 billion, and the gross margin stood at 72.5%, reflecting benefits from lower freight expense and operational improvements. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were reported at $845 million, representing 55.8% of sales. Operating income was reported at $253 million with an operating margin of 16.7%. Net income remained stable at $195 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.84.

Cash Flow and Dividend Declaration

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was an inflow of $75 million, compared to an outflow of $170 million in the prior year. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on December 26, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2023. Tapestry continues to expect to return approximately $325 million to shareholders through dividend payments, marking a 17% increase from the previous year.

Acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited

Tapestry Inc (TPR, Financial) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Capri Holdings Limited on August 10, 2023. This strategic move is expected to expand the company's portfolio reach and diversification, leveraging Tapestry’s consumer engagement platform to drive direct-to-consumer opportunities and unlock significant cost synergies. The transaction is expected to deliver strong double-digit EPS accretion on an adjusted basis and compelling return on invested capital (ROIC).

Financial Outlook

Tapestry Inc (TPR, Financial) is maintaining its Fiscal 2024 earnings per share and operating cash flow outlook, expecting stronger margin improvement to fully offset a more modest revenue growth projection. The company now expects revenue of approximately $6.7 billion for Fiscal 2024, with earnings per diluted share of $4.10 to $4.15, representing approximately 6% to 7% growth compared to the prior year.

For detailed financial schedules and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please refer to the financial tables provided in the earnings release. Tapestry Inc (TPR, Financial) will host a conference call to review these results and has made the presentation slides available on the company’s website at www.tapestry.com/investors.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to review Tapestry Inc (TPR, Financial)'s detailed financial results and join the conference call for further insights into the company's performance and strategic direction.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tapestry Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.