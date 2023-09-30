Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) Reports Record Net Operating Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023

Strategic Acquisitions and Real Estate Sales Drive Significant Financial Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) achieves record quarterly net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023.
  • Completion of Rocky Gap acquisition and Canada real estate sale significantly reduces net debt.
  • Net operating revenue increased by 43% and Adjusted EBITDA by 19% compared to Q3 2022.
  • Net loss attributable to shareholders widened due to one-time expenses related to acquisitions and sales.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Century Casinos Inc (CNTY, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, highlighting a period of significant growth and strategic expansion. The company reported record highs in net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, attributing these achievements to the successful acquisitions of the Nugget Casino Resort and Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf. Despite these milestones, one-time expenses associated with the Rocky Gap acquisition and the Canada sale leaseback transaction impacted earnings from operations and net loss for the quarter.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's net operating revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, soared to $161.2 million, marking a 43% increase from the $112.6 million reported in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant rise, reaching $33.3 million, up 19% from the previous year's $28.1 million. However, earnings from operations fell by 28% to $14.5 million, and the net loss attributable to Century Casinos Inc shareholders expanded dramatically to $14.2 million, a 582% increase from a net earning of $2.9 million in Q3 2022.

Segment Performance and Debt Reduction

The United States segment led with a 65% increase in net operating revenue, while Canada and Poland also reported growth. The completion of the Canada real estate sale significantly reduced the company's net debt from $255.5 million as of June 30, 2023, to $158.9 million as of September 30, 2023. This strategic move, along with the acquisition of Rocky Gap, has reshaped the company's financial structure and growth trajectory.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, Century Casinos Inc (CNTY, Financial) had $189.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase from $101.8 million at the end of 2022. The company's outstanding debt decreased slightly to $347.9 million, compared to $366.4 million at the end of the previous year. The company also holds a $654.0 million long-term financing obligation under its Master Lease.

Management Commentary

Co-Chief Executive Officers Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger commented on the results, stating,

“With our acquisitions of the Nugget Casino Resort and Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf we achieved record high net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. One time expenses related to the Rocky Gap acquisition and Canada sale leaseback transaction negatively impacted our earnings from operations and net loss for the quarter. Looking ahead we anticipate revenue and operating expense trends to remain consistent with what we have seen the last several quarters,”
and concluded,
“The completion of the Canada sale leaseback reduced our Net Debt from $255.5 million as of June 30, 2023 to $158.9 million as of September 30, 2023,”

Conference Call and Further Information

The company will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 results and has made the quarterly report and a presentation of the results available on its website. Interested parties can access the call and the documents at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/ and www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.

Century Casinos Inc (CNTY, Financial) continues to pursue other projects and opportunities, aiming to enhance shareholder value and strengthen its market position. The company's strategic initiatives and financial management in Q3 2023 have set a solid foundation for future growth and stability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Century Casinos Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.