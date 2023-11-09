On November 9, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD, Financial) released its third-quarter financial results, showcasing a strong performance with significant improvements in sales, gross profit, and operating profit. The company reported a 17.1% increase in total net sales, reaching $943.4 million, and a 20.1% rise in gross profit to $239.9 million. Operating profit saw a remarkable surge of 58.3%, indicating a robust operational execution.

Financial Performance Highlights

Diebold Nixdorf's third-quarter results reflect a company that is successfully navigating market challenges and capitalizing on growth opportunities. The company's total net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, stood at $943.4 million, a 16.4% increase from the GAAP results of the same period in the previous year. The gross profit margin improved to 25.4%, up from 23.9% year-over-year, while operating profit soared to $58.8 million from a GAAP result of $5.5 million in the prior year. This impressive growth in operating profit is a testament to the company's strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies.

Management's Perspective

Diebold Nixdorf's President and CEO, Octavio Marquez, expressed gratitude for customer support, which contributed to the growth in ATM unit sales and the doubling of SCO units sold. Marquez highlighted the company's focus on customer service and market wins, despite managing debt restructuring processes. He also noted that Diebold Nixdorf is on track to meet the upper half of its full-year financial outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

We delivered strong third quarter financial results, growing revenue 17.1%, improving gross profit 20.1%, and operating profit 58.3% from the prior-year period," said Marquez.

Business and Operational Highlights

Diebold Nixdorf's banking segment experienced revenue growth driven by demand for DN Series® ATMs and integrated cash recycling solutions, with approximately 14,700 units delivered during the quarter, marking a 24.5% increase. The retail segment also saw robust demand, particularly for SCO systems, with around 10,400 units delivered, more than double the prior-year quarter.

Financial Tables Summary

The company's financial tables provide a detailed breakdown of its performance. The banking segment's services revenue increased by 5.7%, while product sales jumped by 30.1%. The retail segment's services revenue grew by 7.7%, and product sales surged by 42.6%. Overall, the combined results for services and products across both segments underscore the company's strong position in the market.

Analysis of Company Performance

Diebold Nixdorf's performance in Q3 2023 reflects a company that is effectively converting its backlog into revenue, normalizing working capital, and introducing new hardware and software solutions. The company's ability to grow in both the banking and retail segments, despite global supply chain challenges, speaks to its resilience and strategic focus.

For more detailed information on Diebold Nixdorf's quarterly earnings and to access the earnings presentation, please visit the company's Investor Relations website. Diebold Nixdorf will continue to automate, digitize, and transform the way people bank and shop, maintaining its commitment to delivering value to all stakeholders.

Diebold Nixdorf's financial results are a clear indication of the company's strong market position and operational excellence. With a solid foundation for future growth, Diebold Nixdorf is poised to continue its trajectory of success.

This summary provides an overview of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD, Financial)'s financial results for the third quarter of 2023. For comprehensive details, including the full financial statements and management's discussion, please refer to the company's official earnings release and filings.

