LENSAR Inc (LNSR) Reports 26% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023 Amid Expanding ALLY System Installations

Financial Highlights and Operational Updates

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • LENSAR Inc (LNSR) sees a 26% increase in total revenue for Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022.
  • U.S. procedure volume grows by 16% year-over-year, despite challenges in South Korea.
  • Net income reaches $2.6 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $(4.0) million in Q3 2022.
  • Installed base of ALLY Systems grows to 39, with a backlog of 8 additional systems.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, LENSAR Inc (LNSR, Financial), a global medical technology company specializing in advanced femtosecond laser solutions for cataract treatment, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a notable increase in revenue and procedure volume, alongside a significant improvement in net income, reflecting the successful adoption of its ALLY® Adaptive Cataract Treatment System.

Financial Performance Overview

LENSAR Inc (LNSR, Financial) achieved total revenue of $9.8 million in Q3 2023, marking a 26% increase from $7.7 million in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by increased system sales and procedure volumes, particularly in the U.S., where procedure volume rose by 16%. Despite a decrease in South Korea's procedure volume due to reimbursement challenges, the company's overall procedure volume increased by approximately 15% year-over-year.

Operational Highlights

President and CEO Nick Curtis commented on the company's progress, stating,

We have seen continued strength in our business in the third quarter, with total revenue up 26% and U.S. procedure volume increasing 16% year-over-year. This strong and continued quarterly growth was driven by 11 ALLY System installs and increased procedure volume, which we attribute in part to the significantly increased speed and ergonomic efficiencies of ALLY."
Curtis also highlighted the company's achievement of surpassing its full-year target for ALLY System installations and its preparation for international expansion in 2024.

Expense Management and Profitability

LENSAR Inc (LNSR, Financial) reported a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which dropped by 16% to $5.1 million in Q3 2023, compared to $6.1 million in the prior year. This reduction was primarily due to an Employee Retention Credit of $1.4 million, which offset increased expenses related to the commercial launch of ALLY. Research and development expenses remained consistent at $1.5 million for both quarters.

The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $2.6 million, or $0.13 earnings per common share, a substantial improvement from a net loss of $(4.0) million, or ($0.39) per common share, in Q3 2022. The profitability in this quarter was primarily due to a $4.3 million gain from the change in fair value of the company's warrant liability.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, LENSAR Inc (LNSR, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $24.9 million, compared to $14.7 million at the end of 2022. The company used approximately $0.5 million in cash during the quarter.

In summary, LENSAR Inc (LNSR, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial growth and operational success in the third quarter of 2023. With an expanding installed base of ALLY Systems and a robust pipeline for future installations, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and international expansion. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate further developments as LENSAR advances its strategic initiatives and capitalizes on market opportunities.

For more detailed information and to participate in the conference call and live webcast discussing these results, please visit the Investor Relations section of LENSAR's website at https://ir.lensar.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LENSAR Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.