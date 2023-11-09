Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Posts Mixed Q3 Results Amidst Global Expansion

Organic Revenue Climbs as Company Faces GAAP Net Loss

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Revenue increased by 7.9% to $407.4 million in Q3 2023.
  • Organic Revenue saw a 9.6% rise, reaching $400.3 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss reported at $40.3 million, primarily due to non-cash income tax expense accrual.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 13.5% to $43.7 million, with margins improving by 50 basis points.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter ending October 1, 2023. The company experienced revenue growth and expanded its global presence, though it reported a GAAP Net Loss. The company's CEO, Mike Tattersfield, expressed confidence in the brand's momentum and future, particularly as Josh Charlesworth prepares to assume the CEO role in 2024.

Performance and Challenges

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) reported a 7.9% increase in Net Revenue to $407.4 million, while Organic Revenue grew by 9.6% to $400.3 million. Despite these gains, the company faced a GAAP Net Loss of $40.3 million, primarily due to a non-cash income tax expense accrual. Adjusted EBITDA saw a healthy increase of 13.5% to $43.7 million, with margins improving by 50 basis points to 10.7%. The company's expansion efforts were highlighted by the opening of new markets in Switzerland and Kazakhstan, and the international growth of Insomnia Cookies.

Financial Achievements

The company's Adjusted Net Income, Diluted, decreased slightly by 3.6% to $4.4 million in the quarter. GAAP Operating Loss was reported at $2.1 million, a significant shift from the prior year's loss. Adjusted EBITDA growth outpaced revenue growth, driven by improved profitability across all reportable segments and the hub and spoke model's efficiencies.

Segment Performance

In the U.S., net revenue grew by 5.4%, with organic revenue increasing by 10.2%. The U.S. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.8% to $22.3 million. Internationally, net revenue grew by 15.4%, with organic revenue growth of 8.2%. Adjusted EBITDA in the international segment grew by 17.3% to $21.4 million. The Market Development segment saw a net revenue increase of 5.9%, with Adjusted EBITDA growing by 13.3% to $13.4 million.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

The company invested $34.3 million in capital expenditures, primarily to support new store development and international expansion. Total available liquidity stood at $196.2 million, with net debt at $849.8 million.

2023 Financial Outlook

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2023, expecting Net Revenue of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $205 million to $215 million. Adjusted Net Income, Diluted, is projected to be between $52 million to $58 million, with Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.31 to $0.34. The company anticipates capital expenditures to be approximately 7% to 8% of revenue, updated from 6.6%.

The company's strategic initiatives, including the potential sale of Insomnia Cookies, are expected to shape its financial trajectory for the remainder of the year. Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) continues to target the mid-to-high end of its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy and operational execution.

For detailed financial tables and further information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings release and filings on the Krispy Kreme investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Krispy Kreme Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.