PowerFleet Inc (PWFL, Financial) has released its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, showcasing a strategic shift towards a SaaS-centric business model and significant growth in high-margin service revenue. The company reported a 7% sequential increase in total revenue, reaching $34.2 million for Q3 2023, which is the highest in the last four quarters. This performance was bolstered by an 11% increase in service revenue year-over-year on a constant currency basis, amounting to $21.0 million, or 62% of the total revenue.

Financial Performance Overview

PowerFleet's financial results reflect the company's successful pivot towards a SaaS-centric business model. The company's service revenue, a key indicator of this transformation, increased by 11% year-over-year in Q3 2023 when measured in constant currency. This growth was complemented by a 19% sequential increase in product revenue, with product gross margin expanding to 33% from 22% in the prior quarter.

The North American market was a significant contributor to this growth, with total business revenue increasing by 12% year-over-year. The adoption of the Unity data platform has been a driving force behind the 15% year-to-date growth in service revenue in this region.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was reported at $2.0 million, a threefold increase from Q2 2023. This improvement was largely due to the implementation of cost reduction measures amounting to $4 million per year, which absorbed the incremental operating expenses from the Q1 2023 Movingdots acquisition. Powerfleet ended the quarter with $19.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital position of $34.5 million.

Management Commentary

“These highly satisfying quarterly results underscore remarkable execution by our global team and are particularly impressive as they were achieved during our pursuit and signing of a transformative business combination with MiX Telematics,” said Powerfleet CEO Steve Towe.

“Our announced combination with MiX is a game changer and meets multiple strategic objectives for the company, deepening our opportunity to create meaningfully increased shareholder value while simultaneously addressing the current balance sheet overhang. We are excited about the business combination and the momentum we are building and look forward to sharing more about our future vision for shareholder value creation, the integration strategy, growth drivers, go-to-market approach, technology roadmap, and financial targets for the combined business during our Investor Day,” Towe added.

David Wilson, Powerfleet CFO, added: “We are successfully executing our strategic priorities to build a high-value business focused on high-quality, recurring SaaS revenue. Our Q3 performance is a clear testament to our transformation, both financially and operationally. Notably, our rapid execution of strategic measures, including a $4 million cost-cutting initiative for Movingdots, directly led to a threefold increase in adjusted EBITDA.”

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Powerfleet's strategic business combination with MiX Telematics is expected to double revenue and lay the foundation for future Rule of 40 financial performance. The company is also hosting an Investor Day to provide further insights into the strategic rationale and expected benefits of this transformative business combination.

For detailed financial tables and a full reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted EBITDA financial measures, please refer to the financial statements and supplementary data provided in the earnings release.

Investors and stakeholders are looking forward to the continued growth and transformation of Powerfleet as it solidifies its position as a leader in the IoT SaaS market. The company's focus on high-margin service revenue and strategic cost management initiatives are expected to drive shareholder value and operational efficiency in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PowerFleet Inc for further details.