Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) Reports Increased Earnings and Announces Cost Reduction Program

Third Quarter Earnings Exceed Expectations; Company Focuses on Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Summary
  • Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) reported a net income from continuing operations of $58 million in Q3 2023, up from $49 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose to $158 million in Q3, reflecting an 18% margin, compared to $124 million and a 14% margin in the previous quarter.
  • The company announced a cost reduction program, Project Horizon, aiming for savings of $110 million by the end of 2024.
  • SLVM increased its regular dividend by 20% and declared a special dividend, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
On November 9, 2023, Sylvamo Corp (SLVM, Financial), the world's paper company, released its third-quarter earnings for 2023, showcasing a robust performance with net income from continuing operations climbing to $58 million, or $1.37 per diluted share. This marks a significant improvement from the second quarter's $49 million, or $1.14 per diluted share. The filing date for these results was November 9, 2023.

Financial Performance Overview

SLVM's adjusted operating earnings, a non-GAAP measure, also saw a substantial increase to $72 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, up from the previous quarter's $49 million, or $1.14 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter reached $158 million, representing an 18% margin, compared to $124 million and a 14% margin in the second quarter. The company's free cash flow was impressive at $155 million, a significant leap from $33 million in the prior quarter.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

Despite the positive earnings, SLVM faced challenges such as a $55 million decrease in price and mix, mainly due to lower paper prices in Europe and reduced global pulp prices. However, volume increased by $6 million, thanks to gains in Latin America and North America. The company also benefited from a $55 million decrease in planned maintenance outage expenses and a $27 million improvement in input costs.

Strategic Initiatives and Shareholder Value

SLVM's Chairman and CEO, Jean-Michel Ribiéras, highlighted the company's strategic measures to maximize free cash flow, including administrative cost reductions and working capital adjustments.

Third quarter earnings were higher than our outlook. We took measures to maximize free cash flow, including selling and administrative cost reductions, shrinking working capital and adjusting the timing of capital spending. We now expect free cash flow for the year to be more than $270 million."
Ribiéras also emphasized the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders, with $85 million returned in the year to date and a plan to return a total of $125 million in 2023.

Cost Reduction Program and Future Outlook

The company has initiated Project Horizon, a cost reduction program aimed at achieving run rate savings of at least $110 million by the end of 2024. This initiative will streamline operations and reduce the global salaried workforce by approximately 150 positions. For the fourth quarter, SLVM anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be between $90 million and $110 million, with expected improvements in volume offset by anticipated increases in operations and other costs, as well as input and transportation costs.

Overall, Sylvamo Corp (SLVM, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2023, with a clear strategy to enhance shareholder value and position itself for future growth. The company's focus on cost reduction and operational efficiency, combined with its commitment to returning cash to shareholders, positions it as an attractive option for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sylvamo Corp for further details.

