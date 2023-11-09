Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) Reports Strong Q3 2023 Results with Significant Growth in Profitability

Comparable Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Surge as Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) sees a 7.2% increase in total restaurant sales reaching $475.8 million in Q3 2023.
  • Comparable restaurant sales growth of 8.2% with Burger King® and Popeyes® restaurants showing robust performance.
  • Net Income turns positive to $12.6 million, a significant improvement from a Net Loss of $8.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA more than doubles to $41.9 million, compared to $17.7 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST, Financial), the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, released its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023. The company reported a robust increase in total restaurant sales, which rose by 7.2% to $475.8 million, compared to $444.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. This top-line growth was driven by a notable increase in comparable restaurant sales, with Burger King® restaurants seeing an 8.1% rise and Popeyes® restaurants experiencing an 11.7% surge.

Financial Highlights and Management Commentary

Carrols' financial performance in Q3 2023 was marked by significant improvements across key metrics. Adjusted EBITDA soared to $41.9 million, a substantial increase from $17.7 million in the prior year's quarter. The company also reported a positive Net Income of $12.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, a stark contrast to the Net Loss of $8.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q3 2022. Adjusted Net Income stood at $10.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of $7.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Deborah Derby, President and CEO of Carrols, expressed satisfaction with the quarter's exceptional performance, highlighting the positive traffic growth at Burger King® restaurants and the success of new product launches. "We were thrilled to achieve positive traffic growth at our Burger King restaurants earlier than anticipated," Derby stated. She also emphasized the company's focus on maintaining momentum and positive traffic growth into 2024.

Operational and Balance Sheet Strength

Carrols' operational efficiency was evident in the improved Adjusted Restaurant-Level EBITDA, which totaled $65.8 million, up from $37.9 million in the prior year quarter. The company also generated Free Cash Flow of $33.9 million, more than doubling the $14.0 million from the same period last year. This financial strength enabled Carrols to reduce its total net leverage ratio to 2.8 times.

The balance sheet update revealed that Carrols ended Q3 2023 with $73.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and long-term debt and finance lease liabilities of $475.0 million. The company had no revolving credit borrowings outstanding and a borrowing availability of $204.5 million under its revolving credit facility, leading to a total available liquidity of $277.5 million at the end of the quarter.

Outlook and Dividend Announcement

Looking ahead, Carrols anticipates a strong finish to the year with continued comparable restaurant sales growth and expects Adjusted EBITDA to reach approximately $145 million to $149 million for 2023. The company also plans to remodel approximately 45 Burger King restaurants in 2024, leveraging contributions from its franchisor through the Reclaim the Flame program.

In a move reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns, Carrols' Board of Directors authorized an initial regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock, to be paid on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 21, 2023.

Investors and interested parties can access a webcast of the conference call discussing the Q3 2023 financial results on the Investor Relations page of Carrols' website at www.carrols.com.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST, Financial) has demonstrated a strong performance in the third quarter of 2023, with significant improvements in sales, profitability, and cash flow. The company's strategic initiatives and operational efficiency have positioned it well for continued growth and shareholder value creation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.