ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) Reports Mixed Q3 Results Amid Strategic Transformations

Financial and Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net revenue decreased to $8.4 million in Q3 2023 from $24.2 million in Q3 2022.
  • Gross profit fell to $2.3 million in Q3 2023, down from $12.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net loss of $(5.1) million, or $(0.30) per share, compared to a net income of $1.0 million, or $0.06 per share, in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.5) million in Q3 2023 versus an income of $6.3 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company has seen significant momentum in its subsidiaries Pharmaloz Manufacturing, Nebula Genomics, and ProPhase BioPharma, with plans to increase Pharmaloz's capacity significantly by 2024 and indications of strong demand for its expanded capacity.

Financial Performance Overview

ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH, Financial) reported a decrease in net revenue to $8.4 million for Q3 2023, down from $24.2 million for the same period in 2022. This decline was primarily due to a $18.0 million decrease in net revenue from diagnostic services, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in consumer products. The company attributed the decrease in diagnostic services revenue to reduced COVID-19 testing volumes as a result of the Omicron variant's emergence in early 2022.

The company's gross profit for the quarter was $2.3 million, a significant decrease from the $12.0 million reported in Q3 2022. The overall gross margin also declined to 27.8% from 49.5% year-over-year. The net loss for Q3 2023 was $(5.1) million, or $(0.30) per share, compared to a net income of $1.0 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior year's quarter. Adjusted EBITDA showed a loss of $(2.5) million compared to an income of $6.3 million in Q3 2022.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH, Financial) has been actively transitioning to growth-oriented subsidiaries, maintaining a healthy net working capital balance of $33.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The company is optimistic about potential liquidity events in the first half of 2024 for one or more subsidiaries, which may have valuations greater than the current market cap of the company.

Pharmaloz Manufacturing is expected to increase its capacity to over $75 million by 2024, with strong indications of demand for the entire planned capacity expansion. Nebula Genomics has opened a new Whole Genome Sequencing lab and is planning significant capacity expansion due to strong demand signals. ProPhase BioPharma is on track with its development goals and is expected to receive Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes in early 2024 for insurance reimbursement.

Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase Labs, expressed confidence in the company's diversified healthcare technology strategy and the potential for significant returns in the next 12 to 24 months.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH, Financial) had $3.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared to $17.4 million at the end of 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to cash used in operating activities and various investments and expenditures.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide updates on corporate developments. Interested parties can register for the call or dial in directly.

For more detailed information on ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH, Financial)'s financial results, please visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH, Financial) remains committed to maximizing shareholder value and is poised to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by its subsidiaries in the biotech, genomics, therapeutics, and diagnostics industries.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ProPhase Labs Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.