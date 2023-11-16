Neonode Inc (NEON) Reports Decline in Revenue and Widening Net Loss in Q3 2023

Financial Performance Indicates Challenges Amidst Efforts to Stabilize Licensing Business

Summary
  • Neonode Inc (NEON) sees a 17.5% decrease in quarterly revenue year-over-year.
  • Operating expenses rose by 6.3%, contributing to a net loss of $1.3 million for the quarter.
  • Cash and accounts receivable increased to $19.4 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • CEO Urban Forssell expresses optimism for future growth despite current challenges.
Neonode Inc (NEON, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 9, revealing a downturn in revenue and an increase in net loss compared to the same period last year. The company reported a revenue of $1.0 million, marking a 17.5% decrease from the previous year's quarter. Operating expenses climbed to $2.2 million, a 6.3% rise, primarily due to higher professional fees. Consequently, the net loss widened to $1.3 million, or $0.08 per share, from $0.8 million, or $0.06 per share, year-over-year.

Income Statement Highlights

The income statement of Neonode Inc (NEON, Financial) reflects the financial challenges the company is facing. License revenues fell by 20.0% to $0.8 million due to lower sales volumes from customers. Product sales saw a slight increase of 5.2%, reaching $0.2 million. However, a negative gross margin of 39.3% for products was reported in Q3 2023, influenced by a one-time cost related to a customer claim, contrasting with a positive margin of 48.4% in the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Analysis

Neonode Inc (NEON, Financial)'s balance sheet shows an increase in cash and accounts receivable, totaling $19.4 million, up from $16.3 million at the end of 2022. This improvement in liquidity is a positive sign amidst the reported losses. However, cash used by operations surged to $1.8 million in Q3 2023 from $0.5 million in the prior year's quarter, primarily due to component purchases.

Management Commentary

Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode, commented on the results, stating,

“Our licensing revenues in Q3 were slightly lower than in Q2 and the same period last year, but our licensing business shows good long-term stability and licensing revenues year-to-date are on a similar level as last year.”
He acknowledged the slow growth and outlined strategic and tactical responses to stimulate business expansion, expressing optimism about the company's prospects, particularly in the Automotive, Medtech, and Interactive Kiosk sectors.

Year-to-Date Financial Summary

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Neonode Inc (NEON, Financial) reported a 9.1% decrease in revenue to $3.5 million compared to the same period in the prior year. Operating expenses for the nine-month period increased slightly by 2.8% to $7.8 million. The net loss for the nine months was $4.2 million, or $0.27 per share, consistent with the per-share loss from the previous year, despite a reduction in cash used by operations from $5.7 million to $4.1 million.

Neonode Inc (NEON, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging financial landscape, with efforts to stabilize and grow its licensing business. The company's increased liquidity and management's strategic initiatives may provide a foundation for recovery and future profitability. For more detailed information, interested parties are encouraged to contact Neonode's CFO Fredrik Nihlén or CEO Urban Forssell directly.

For further details on Neonode Inc (NEON, Financial)'s financial performance, readers can visit www.neonode.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Neonode Inc for further details.

