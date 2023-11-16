Why Investors Are Eyeing Paycom Software Inc (PAYC): The Key Drivers of Market Outperformance and Growth Potential

Exploring the Robust Financials and Strategic Growth of Paycom Software Inc

Author's Avatar

Paycom Software Inc (PAYC, Financial) has recently garnered attention from the investment community, thanks to its solid financial performance and promising growth prospects. With its stock price at $167.07, despite a slight daily dip of 0.27%, the company's three-month performance shows a significant decline of 42.47%. However, a deep dive into Paycom Software Inc's GF Score reveals a company poised for substantial growth, boasting a score that indicates a strong potential for market outperformance.

1722630753214328832.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is an exclusive stock performance ranking system by GuruFocus, which evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. These aspects have been backtested from 2006 to 2021, showing a strong correlation with long-term stock performance. A higher GF Score typically indicates a greater likelihood of generating superior returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance.

With a high financial strength rank and an exceptional growth rank, Paycom Software Inc's GF Score stands at an impressive 93 out of 100. This score reflects the company's robust financial health and dynamic growth trajectory, despite a moderate GF Value rank, indicating that the stock may be somewhat overvalued at the current price.

Understanding Paycom Software Inc's Business

Paycom Software Inc, with a market cap of $9.64 billion and sales of $1.63 billion, operates with a healthy operating margin of 27.64%. Established in 1998, Paycom is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software, catering to a diverse clientele ranging from 50 to 10,000 employees across the United States. The company's comprehensive suite of HCM solutions includes payroll processing, time and attendance, talent management, and benefits administration. Paycom's commitment to innovation and customer service has secured its position as a go-to solution for nearly 19,000 clients, as of 2022.

1722630776597573632.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Paycom Software Inc's financial fortitude is evident in its Financial Strength rank of 8/10. The company's Interest Coverage ratio is an impressive 172.58, showcasing its ability to comfortably meet interest expenses. This level of financial stability is a hallmark of companies that legendary investor Benjamin Graham would favor, as it indicates a strong buffer against market volatility. Additionally, Paycom Software Inc's Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.02 signifies a strategic approach to debt management, further solidifying its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The company's Profitability Rank of 9/10 is a testament to its efficiency in generating profits. Paycom Software Inc's financial acumen is further validated by its Piotroski F-Score, which is based on a nine-point scale assessing profitability, funding, and operational efficiency. The company's Predictability Rank of 4 stars out of 5 indicates a consistent track record of operational performance, instilling confidence in investors about the company's future prospects.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Paycom Software Inc's Growth Rank of 10/10 underscores its commitment to expansion and innovation. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 23.2% surpasses 77.91% of its peers in the Software industry. This growth is complemented by a significant increase in EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 21.8 and a five-year rate of 23, highlighting Paycom Software Inc's ability to scale its operations effectively.

1722630798454091776.png

Conclusion: Paycom Software Inc's Path to Outperformance

Considering Paycom Software Inc's strong financial strength, exceptional profitability, and impressive growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. As Paycom Software Inc continues to innovate and expand its market reach, it remains a compelling choice for value investors looking for growth and stability in the dynamic software industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.