Unveiling Natera (NTRA)'s True Worth: A Comprehensive Guide to Its Market Value

Is Natera (NTRA) Poised for a Significant Value Adjustment?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 9.8%, yet a 3-month loss of -13.13%, Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial) presents an intriguing case for investors. The company's Loss Per Share stands at $4.82, prompting the question: is Natera significantly undervalued? This article embarks on a valuation analysis journey to uncover the answer and invites readers to delve into the following comprehensive assessment.

Company Introduction

Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial) is a diagnostic and research firm renowned for its proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's flagship products, such as the Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT), Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS), Signatera, and Prospera, have solidified its position in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Despite the current stock price of $45.39, a stark contrast to the GF Value of $87.73 suggests that Natera's stock might be significantly undervalued. Here, we will juxtapose Natera's market performance against its GF Value to provide investors with a clearer picture of its potential worth.

1722744565573677056.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock like Natera (NTRA, Financial). It factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment based on past performance, and projected future business outcomes. When a stock trades below this calculated GF Value Line, it is often considered undervalued and thus likely to yield a higher future return. Natera's current market cap of $5.40 billion, coupled with its share price, indicates that it may be significantly undervalued, providing a potentially attractive long-term investment opportunity.

1722744537643806720.png

Because Natera is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investors often seek companies with robust financial strength to minimize the risk of capital loss. Natera's cash-to-debt ratio of 2.17 surpasses over half of its industry peers. With a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 from GuruFocus, Natera's financial stability is considered fair, which is an essential factor for investors to consider.

1722744588218724352.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a critical indicator of a company's health, and Natera has shown mixed results. Despite generating $931.10 million in revenue over the past 12 months, the company's operating margin of -50.92% is concerning. However, Natera's growth prospects are brighter, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 24.2%, ranking well within its industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into value creation. Unfortunately, Natera's ROIC of -138.89 is significantly below its WACC of 11.51, suggesting challenges in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested.

1722744606178734080.png

Conclusion

In summary, Natera (NTRA, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. While the company's financial condition is fair and profitability poor, its growth outpaces a considerable portion of the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For a more detailed look at Natera's financial history, investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.