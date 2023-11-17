Unveiling Docebo (DCBO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Significant Undervaluation of Docebo (DCBO)

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 3.94% and a robust 3-month gain of 27.05%, Docebo Inc (DCBO, Financial) has demonstrated notable market performance. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at $0.22, prompting investors to ask: is the stock significantly undervalued? The following analysis delves into the valuation of Docebo (DCBO) to answer this pressing question and provide investors with a clearer picture of the company's market standing.

Company Introduction

Docebo Inc (DCBO, Financial) is a key player in the cloud-based learning management systems sector. The company's subscription model is tailored with an initial fixed term ranging from one to three years, offering no convenience termination option for customers. Revenue is primarily generated from customers in North America, with charges based on a per-learner, per-module basis that varies with the organization's size and complexity. Currently, Docebo's market cap is $1.40 billion, with sales reaching $161 million. A critical comparison between the stock price of $44.86 and the GF Value, estimated at $90.83, suggests a potential undervaluation, warranting a deeper investigation into the company's intrinsic value.

1722985718512414720.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price substantially deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, with corresponding implications for future returns. According to this method, Docebo (DCBO, Financial) appears significantly undervalued, suggesting that the long-term return on its stock could potentially outpace its business growth.

1722985696030945280.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength and Stability

Investors often seek companies with robust financial strength to mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio, which for Docebo stands at a commendable 75.18, provide insight into the company's financial solidity. Ranking better than 80.7% of its peers in the Software industry, Docebo's overall financial strength score is 7 out of 10, signifying a fair financial status.

1722985739148390400.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is a crucial consideration for investors, with consistent profitability over time indicating a safer investment. Docebo has achieved profitability in 1 out of the past 10 years, with a 12-month revenue of $161 million and an EPS of $0.22. However, the company's operating margin of -2.54% raises concerns, falling below 60.55% of companies within the Software industry. Despite this, Docebo's annual revenue growth rate of 36.5% outperforms 88.3% of industry competitors, showcasing significant growth potential.

ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can further reveal its profitability. Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC to indicate efficient capital usage. For Docebo, the past 12 months have seen an ROIC of -4.03 and a WACC of 13.22, suggesting that the company's investment returns are not meeting its capital costs.

1722985757578162176.png

Concluding Thoughts

In conclusion, Docebo (DCBO, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on current market prices. While the company's financial condition is fair, its profitability ranks poorly compared to industry peers. However, with its strong growth indicators, Docebo presents an intriguing opportunity for value investors. To gain deeper insights into Docebo's financials, investors can explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.