Steven Romick's FPA Crescent Fund's 3rd-Quarter Commentary

Discussion of markets and holdings

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The fund slightly declined during the third quarter but still gained approximately 21% over the past 12 months.
Article's Main Image

Dear Shareholder:

Performance Overview

The FPA Crescent Fund – Institutional Class (“Fund” or “Crescent”) declined 0.49% in Q3 2023 but gained 21.28% in the trailing twelve months.1 The Fund captured 102.3% of the MSCI ACWI's return in the trailing twelve months, outperforming its 73.1% average net risk exposure.2

Performance versus Illustrative Indices3

Q3 2023 Trailing 12-month
FPA Crescent -0.49% 21.28%
FPA Crescent – Long Equity -1.20% 29.39%
MSCI ACWI -3.40% 20.80%
S&P 500 -3.27% 21.62%
60% MSCI ACWI / 40% Bloomberg US Agg -3.31% 12.50%
60% S&P 500 / 40% Bloomberg US Agg -3.24% 13.01%

Portfolio discussion

Crescent's top five performers contributed 7.91% to its return in the previous twelve months, while its bottom five detracted 0.69%.

Of the contributors and detractors listed, we haven't recently addressed International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF). IFF missed financial targets and lowered guidance for 2023, which, along with the delays in the company's efforts to reduce its debt load, led to a significant decline in its stock price. We have added to our position, as we view much of the company's business as resilient and high quality, while the company's debt should prove manageable considering its low cost and long duration.

We have discussed most of the other positions in the last year, which you can find in our archived commentaries.

Closing

Geopolitical instability has the world wobbling on its axis. Our thoughts are with you and yours both here and abroad.

Respectfully submitted,

FPA Crescent Portfolio Managers

October 25, 2023

1. Effective September 4, 2020, the previous single class of shares of the Fund was renamed the Institutional Class shares. Unless otherwise noted, all data herein is representative of the Institutional Share Class.

2. Risk assets are any assets that are not risk free and generally refers to any financial security or instrument, such as equities, commodities, high-yield bonds, and other financial products that are likely to fluctuate in price. Risk exposure refers to the Fund's exposure to risk assets as a percent of total assets. The Fund's net risk exposure as of September 30, 2023 was 71.9%.

3. Comparison to the indices is for illustrative purposes only. The Fund does not include outperformance of any index or benchmark in its investment objectives. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. The long equity segment of the Fund is presented gross of investment management fees, transactions costs, and Fund operating expenses, which if included, would reduce the returns presented. Long equity holdings only includes equity securities excluding paired trades, short-sales, and preferred securities. The long equity performance information shown herein is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the impact of material economic or market factors. No representation is being made that any account, product, or strategy will or is likely to achieve profits, losses, or results similar to those shown. Long equity performance does not represent the return an investor in the Fund can or should expect to receive. Fund shareholders may only invest or redeem their shares at net asset value.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.