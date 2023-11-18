Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) recently showed a daily gain of 5.25%, complementing a 3-month gain of 4.42%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.58, investors are keen to understand if the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into a valuation analysis to explore this question, providing insights that could guide investment decisions.

Company Introduction

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) stands as the world's largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer. With a dominant presence across the WFE ecosystem, especially in deposition, Applied Materials serves as a key partner to the world's biggest chipmakers like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung. The current stock price of $150.68, juxtaposed with a GF Value of $143.4, sets the stage for a nuanced valuation discussion. This evaluation will integrate financial scrutiny with pivotal company details.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. It suggests an ideal fair trading value for a stock. Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial) is currently deemed fairly valued according to the GF Value, indicating that its long-term return may closely mirror its business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid capital loss. Applied Materials' financial strength is highlighted by its cash-to-debt ratio of 1.07, placing it in a solid position within the semiconductor industry. This strength is reflected in the company's financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

Profitability and Growth

Applied Materials' track record of profitability is impressive, with a decade of consistent earnings. The company's operating margin of 28.92% is a testament to its efficiency, ranking higher than most of its industry peers. Such strong profitability and growth metrics are promising indicators for potential investors.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into how effectively a company generates cash flow relative to its capital investments. Applied Materials' ROIC of 32.44 is more than double its WACC of 15.24, suggesting efficient capital utilization.

Conclusion

Overall, Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company boasts a strong financial condition and robust profitability, with growth rates that outperform a significant portion of the semiconductor industry. For a deeper dive into Applied Materials' financials, one can examine its 30-Year Financials here.

