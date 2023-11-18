Unlocking the Value of Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM): A Market Analysis

Is Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Truly Worth Your Investment?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM, Financial) has recently experienced a notable daily gain of 9.95%, yet over the past three months, the stock has seen a decline of 7.31%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.27, investors are keen to understand whether Alarm.com Holdings is modestly undervalued. The following analysis will delve into the company's valuation, providing insights into its true market value.

Company Overview

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM, Financial) operates in the technology sector with a focus on cloud-based software platforms for intelligently connected properties. The company's solutions cater to both home and business owners, allowing them to secure and automate their properties. The majority of Alarm.com Holdings' revenue is generated in the United States and Canada, primarily through SaaS and licensing fees paid by service providers who resell the company's services. With a current stock price of $56.59 and a market cap of $2.80 billion, a comparison to the GF Value will reveal whether the stock is trading at a fair valuation.

1723106939354804224.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. This valuation takes into account historical trading multiples, such as PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, and adjusts for the company's past performance and growth, as well as future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a benchmark for what the fair trading value of the stock should be.

Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GF Value estimation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock could potentially exceed its business growth, making it an interesting prospect for value investors.

1723106922166546432.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. Alarm.com Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 1.18 ranks below the average in the Software industry. Despite this, the company's overall financial strength score is 7 out of 10, indicating a fair financial position.

1723106959764287488.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with consistent profitability, tends to be less risky. Alarm.com Holdings has maintained profitability for the last decade. With a revenue of $857.90 million and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.27, the company's operating margin is better than over 60% of its peers. The profitability rank of 9 out of 10 reflects strong profitability for Alarm.com Holdings.

Growth is a vital attribute for long-term stock performance. Alarm.com Holdings' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 15.4% is impressive, outperforming a significant portion of the Software industry. However, its EBITDA growth rate is less remarkable, which may influence future valuations.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can indicate its value creation efficiency. Alarm.com Holdings' ROIC of 8.54 is slightly below its WACC of 8.76, suggesting a potential area for improvement in generating shareholder value.

1723106976885436416.png

Conclusion

Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM, Financial) presents signs of being modestly undervalued. The company's fair financial condition and strong profitability, combined with its growth potential, make it an attractive option for investors. While its growth ranking may not be stellar, the company's consistent profitability provides a solid foundation for investment consideration.

To gain further insight into Alarm.com Holdings' financial health and prospects, interested investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To explore high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, take a look at the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.